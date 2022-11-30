Bank Holidays in December 2022: Check How Many Days Branches Will Remain Closed; Full List

Bank Holidays in December 2022: Banks will remain shut for a total of nine days during December 2022 across various state and regions, according to a holiday list available on the RBI’s website. Apart from these nine holidays, the banks will also as usual remain shut on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) places its holidays under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these notified holidays, all branches of banks, which includes the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.

In December 2022, all nine bank holidays are under the category of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, according to the RBI’s website.

Advertisement

List Of All Holidays In December 2022:

December 3 (Saturday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier

December 5 (Monday): Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections 2022

December 12 (Monday): Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma

December 19 (Monday): Goa Liberation Day

December 24 (Saturday): Christmas Festival

December 26 (Monday): Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong

December 29 (Thursday): Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday

December 30 (Friday): U Kiang Nangbah

December 31 (Saturday): New Year’s Eve.

The bank holidays vary from one state to another. All the lenders remain closed Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.

Read all the Latest Business News here