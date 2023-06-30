Bank Holidays July 2023 List: Banks Are Closed For 15 Days, Check All Details Here

July Bank Holidays 2023 India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of Bank Holidays for July 2023. In the month of July, in addition to the customary weekends, banks will remain closed in numerous states due to different occasions.

As per the RBI guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the particular state. Regional holidays are decided by respective state governments. The holidays come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

It’s always better to check the bank holidays in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience. If you need to visit a bank on a holiday, you may be disappointed to find that it is closed. This could cause you inconvenience, as you may have to wait until the next day to complete your transaction. Also, if you have a large financial transaction scheduled for a bank holiday, you may need to reschedule it. This is because banks may not be able to process your transaction on a holiday.

Advertisement

Full List Of Bank Holidays In July 2023