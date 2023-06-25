Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaIncome Tax ReturnBank Holidays July
Bank Holidays July 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days, See Full List Here

Bank Holidays July 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days, See Full List Here

Bank Holidays 2023 July: The RBI’s schedule of bank holidays is published on the RBI’s website.

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 10:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Bank Holidays In July 2023: Regional holidays are decided by respective state governments. (Representative image)
July Bank Holidays 2023 India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of Bank Holidays for July 2023. In the month of July, in addition to the customary weekends, banks will remain closed in numerous states due to occasions like Ker Puja, Muharram and Ashoora.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the particular state. Regional holidays are decided by respective state governments.

The holidays come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

Full List Of Bank Holidays In July 2023

  • July 2, 2023: Sunday
  • July 5, 2023: Guru Hargobind Singh Jayanti- Banks to remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.
  • July 6, 2023: Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day- Banks to remain closed in Mizoram
  • July 8, 2023: Second Saturday
  • July 9, 2023: Sunday
  • July 11, 2023: Ker Puja- Banks to remain closed in Tripura
  • July 13, 2023: Bhanu Jayanti- Banks to remain closed in Sikkim
  • July 16, 2023: Sunday
  • July 17, 2023: U Tirot Sing Day- Banks to remain closed in Meghalaya
  • July 21, 2023: Drukpa Tshe-zi - Banks to remain closed in Sikkim
  • July 22, Fourth Saturday
  • July 23, 2023: Sunday
  • July 28, 2023: Ashoora - Banks to remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir
  • July 29, 2023: Muharram (Tajiya)
  • July 30, 2023: Sunday

    • Bank customers will not face any problems with bank-related work as holidays are not frequent or are at short intervals; ATMs, cash deposits, online banking and mobile banking will continue to function. These holidays may vary from state to state as holidays are determined keeping in mind the local festivals.

    The RBI’s schedule of bank holidays is published on the RBI’s website. You can also find the schedule of bank holidays on the websites of individual banks.

