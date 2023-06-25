Bank Holidays July 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days, See Full List Here

July Bank Holidays 2023 India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of Bank Holidays for July 2023. In the month of July, in addition to the customary weekends, banks will remain closed in numerous states due to occasions like Ker Puja, Muharram and Ashoora.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the particular state. Regional holidays are decided by respective state governments.

The holidays come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

Advertisement

Full List Of Bank Holidays In July 2023