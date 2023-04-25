Bank Holidays May 2023: Banks to be Shut for 12 Days In May; Check Full List Here

Bank Holidays May 2023: Banks will be shut for 12 days in May 2023 including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the particular state. Regional holidays are decided by respective state governments.

The holidays come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. One holiday is effective on account of ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ on April 1 when a majority of banks across the country remain closed, while ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ categorisation sees the highest number of holidays.

There are four holidays under Negotiable Act in My, out of which three have already been exhausted. The remining one holiday will be used up on Monday, after which every bank holiday will be a weekend leave. It must be noted in this regard that bank holiday comes into effect, in most cases, according to the region one particular branch is located in. This means that most bank holidays are region specific.

Advertisement

Full List of Bank Holidays in May 2023

May 1 (Monday): May Day, Maharashtra Day

May Day, Maharashtra Day May 5 (Friday): Buddha Purnima – Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Buddha Purnima – Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh May 7: Sunday

Sunday May 9 (Tuesday): Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday

Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday May 13: Second Saturday

Second Saturday May 14: Sunday

Sunday May 16 (Tuesday): State Day – Sikkim

State Day – Sikkim May 21: Sunday

Sunday May 22 (Monday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti – Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan

Maharana Pratap Jayanti – Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan May 24 (Wednesday): Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti – Tripura

Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti – Tripura May 27: Fourth Saturday

May 28: Sunday

If you are a Sikkim resident, you can you can enjoy a long weekend of four days from May 13 to May 16 if you take leave on May 15. Banks will remain closed on May 13 (second Saturday), May 14 (Sunday) and May 16 for Sikkim Day. RELATED NEWS Bank Holiday Eid 2023: When are banks closed for Eid-Ul-Fitr in India?

Are Banks Closed on Good Friday? Check Out List of Cities to be Closed on April 7

People will not face any problems with bank-related work as holidays are not frequent or are at short intervals; ATMs, cash deposits, online banking and mobile banking will continue to function. These holidays may vary from state to state as holidays are determined keeping in mind the local festivals.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here