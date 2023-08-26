Trends :SensexStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaHealth Insurance
Bank Holidays In September 2023: 16 Days Of Bank Closures, See Complete List

Bank Holidays In September 2023: 16 Days Of Bank Closures, See Complete List

Bank Holidays September 2023: Banks will remain closed for 16 days in India in September 2023

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

August 26, 2023

New Delhi, India

Bank Holidays In September 2023: Check Full List. (Representative image)
Bank Holidays In September 2023: Check Full List. (Representative image)

Bank Holidays In September 2023: Based on the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and regional holidays, banks will remain closed for 16 days in September 2023, encompassing various holidays such as festivals, second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The regional offs are decided by the respective state governments.

Those intending to visit the bank for urgent matters are advised to take note of the listed holidays. Nonetheless, internet banking services will remain accessible nationwide on all days.

All the bank holidays are designated in three categories, which include Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

    • Here is the list of bank holidays for September 2023:

    • September 3, 2023: Sunday
    • September 6, 2023: Shri Krishna Janmashtami.
    • September 7, 2023: Janmashtami (Shravan Vd-8) and Shri Krishna Ashtami.
    • September 9, 2023: Second Saturday.
    • September 10, 2023: Sunday.
    • September 17, 2023: Sunday.
    • September 18, 2023: Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi.
    • September 19, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi.
    • September 20, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) and Nuakhai (Odisha).
    • September 22, 2023: Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.
    • September 23, 2023: Fourth Saturday and Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday (Jammu & Kashmir).
    • September 24, 2023: Sunday.
    • September 25, 2023: Birth anniversary of Shrimant Sankardeva.
    • September 27, 2023: Milad-e-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad).
    • September 28, 2023: Eid-e-Milad or Eid-e-Miladunnabi (Bara Vafat)
    • September 29, 2023: Indrajatra and Friday after Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu & Kashmir)

    first published: August 26, 2023, 10:45 IST
    last updated: August 26, 2023, 11:27 IST
