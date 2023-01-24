Bank Of Baroda Introduces Vikram Credit Card Dedicated To Soldiers

Bank Of Baroda Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has introduced the Vikram Credit Card for members of the Indian military, paramilitary, and police forces. The Vikram Credit Card, according to BFSL, strengthens its commitment to meet the credit needs of the soldiers, who selflessly protect us and serve our country.

With the Indian Army (Yoddha), Indian Navy (Varunah), Indian Coast Guard (Rakshamah), and Assam Rifles, BFSL already has special cobranded credit cards (The Sentinel). According to BFLS, this special credit card honours the nation’s guardians for their selfless service and recognises their bravery and gallantry ahead of the 74th Republic Day. Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, a former executive director of Bank of Baroda, introduced the new credit card.

Benefits and Features

Attractive reward points

A free OTT subscription as an activation bonus comes with the Lifetime Free (LTF) credit card

20 lakhs in accidental death coverage

Offers for a 1% Fuel Surcharge Waiver

LTF Add-Ons

Periodic sales by merchants

Speaking about the new credit card’s introduction as a homage to the military, paramilitary, and police forces, BOB Financial Solutions Limited’s Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, explained that the name Vikram refers to a person who is smart, bold, strong, and triumphant. This credit card represents the same thing — it enables you to manage your money carefully, builds your strength because you have access to credit whenever you need it and for urgent demands, and offers you a sense of accomplishment for all the savings you achieve on every purchase.

“We dedicate the Vikram credit card to our valiant soldiers for their immeasurable effort to shield us from danger. It is even more meaningful that this unveiling occurs the night before our 74th Republic Day celebrations, he continued.

