Trends :SensexITRGold Prices IndiaBank HolidayAccenture Q4
Home » Business » Bank of England Raises Interest Rate To 15-Year-High Of 5%; 13th Hike In A Row

Bank of England Raises Interest Rate To 15-Year-High Of 5%; 13th Hike In A Row

The rate hike, which comes a day after the UK inflation data came in higher than expected once again, is the 13th hike in a row

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 17:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The interest rate hike will pile more pressure on borrowers, particularly those who have mortgages that track the bank's headline rate.
The interest rate hike will pile more pressure on borrowers, particularly those who have mortgages that track the bank's headline rate.

Bank of England on Thursday hiked its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 15-year high of 5 per cent as it combats stubbornly high inflation. The rate hike, which comes a day after the UK inflation data came in higher than expected once again, is the 13th hike in a row.

The 50 basis point hike is higher than Reuters‘ economists poll last week that estimated that the BoE would raise rates to 4.75 per cent, from 4.5 per cent.

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • The UK inflation stood at 8.7 per cent in May. Britain’s economy, which has been hit by the shock of Brexit as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in gas prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has dodged a widely expected recession so far in 2023 though growth looks set to be a minimal 0.25 per cent this year, according to the BoE’s forecasts.

    (With Inputs from Agencies)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 22, 2023, 17:01 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 17:01 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App