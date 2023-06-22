Bank of England Raises Interest Rate To 15-Year-High Of 5%; 13th Hike In A Row

Bank of England on Thursday hiked its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 15-year high of 5 per cent as it combats stubbornly high inflation. The rate hike, which comes a day after the UK inflation data came in higher than expected once again, is the 13th hike in a row.

The 50 basis point hike is higher than Reuters‘ economists poll last week that estimated that the BoE would raise rates to 4.75 per cent, from 4.5 per cent.