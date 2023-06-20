Become A Horse Hair Groomer And Make Up To Rs 1.2 Lakh Daily; All You Need To Know

Did you know you could make up to Rs 1.2 lakh a day by just braiding and trimming horse hair? Sounds strange, right? The nature of employment has seen a transition worldwide with new opportunities coming every passing day. With the lives of humans becoming fast-paced, everyone’s looking for a job with minimum labour but maximum payoff.

If you think your job is not paying you enough and looking for a career change, there are some incredibly interesting jobs out there that pay well. One such job is trimming and braiding horse hair.

Braiding a horse in various countries earns professional horse hair groomers up to INR 12,000 per trim. Reports suggest that countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, and Kuwait have professional horse hair groomers. Horse hair is trimmed in a manner to make them look beautiful and this job is not for everyone.

As a result, there is a scarcity of horse hairdressers; the reason some countries pay $150 per hour for trimming or styling horse hair. It takes around an hour in trimming or giving horse hair a new trending look. A trained professional earns up to INR 1.20 lakh a day by styling at least 10 horses.

What Makes It A High-Paying Job?