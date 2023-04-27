Tech Jobs: India's Non-Tech Firms To Hire 1 Million Tech Workers In Next 6 Years, Says Report

At a fast-growing 7.53% CAGR, industries that are primarily in the non-tech sector, such as BFSI and consulting, communication media and technology, retail and consumer business, life sciences and healthcare, engineering research and development (ER&D) and energy and resources, are set to employ over 1 million (11.15 lakh) tech talent by FY 2027-28, said a new report. Currently, these industries employ over 0.7 million (7.65 lakh) tech professionals.

These are the findings shared by TeamLease Digital, the specialised staffing division of TeamLease Services, which launched their digital people supply chain report - ‘Tech in Non Tech’ for H1-2024.

According to the report, with data and analytics driving major business growth decisions, there is a growing need for non-technology sectors to build tech-enabled infrastructures to enhance their product and service experience.

Currently BFSI and consulting employ an estimated of 2 lakh tech talent, followed by retail and consumer business (1.85 lakhs), Engineering Research and Development (1.43 lakhs), Life Sciences and Healthcare (1.05 lakhs), Communications Media and Technology (0.9 lakhs) and Energy and Resources (0.42 lakhs).

Retail and Consumer businesses is projected to grow at the fastest pace by FY 2027, employing 2.9 lakhs tech professionals, followed by BFSI and Consulting (2.75 lakhs), Engineering Research and Development (1.90 lakhs), Life Sciences and Healthcare (1.55 lakhs), Communications Media and Technology (1.40 lakhs) and Energy and Resources (0.65 lakhs).

Sunil C, CEO, TeamLease Digital, said, “The confluence of technology has made its way to almost every sector globally. With the current 5G rollout, the ever-dynamic digital payments sector, growing new economy businesses, and the manufacturing of electric vehicles dominating the auto market share, digital transformation is critical for all enterprises. This massive digitisation has created a demand for tech talent in non tech sectors. 1 million tech professionals by FY 2027-28 is a testament to the growing stature of tech jobs in non tech industries".

“While there is a surge in jobs, the dearth of skilled talent continues to be a challenge for the industry. Beyond tech hiring, organisations need to invest in broad tech upskilling and lay the foundation for a skill based talent management system," added Munira Loliwala, business head - specialised staffing, TeamLease Digital.

“Currently in the non tech sector, the majority of hiring is still not on permanent payrolls. Although 54% of employers engage in a permanent workforce, a substantial 30% engage in mixed contracts, and another 16% engage in contractual hiring. These modes allow the companies to have a flexible policy to scale and cut down hiring costs based on needs and seasonality," Loliwala added.

From a location and salary perspective, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurgaon remain the sweet spots. 27% of all popular tech roles are being paid highest in Bengaluru followed by Hyderabad at 16% and Delhi and Pune at 13%.

From a popular job role perspective, Data Engineer, Business Analyst and Solutions Architect remain top roles in BFSI and Consulting; UI/ UX Designer, Fullstack Developer, Game Developer in Communication Media and Technology (CMT); Graphic Designer, Data Scientist and Fullstack Developer in Retail and Consumer Business.

Others include Data Scientist, Java Developer and QA Engineer in Life Sciences and Healthcare, Embedded Software Engineer; CAD Engineer and Automation Engineer in Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) and Big Data Analyst, IT Infrastructure Engineer and Software Developer in the Energy and Resources sector.

Across levels, expertise in cloud-based services, robotic automation transformation, and artificial intelligence will be in vogue. At the entry level, employers seek proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, basic knowledge of programming languages (HTML and CSS), and experience with content management systems.

Intermediate experience levels demand skills and experience with advanced programming languages (Python and Java), data analysis, visualisation tools, and cloud computing platforms. And for the senior level, there will be demand for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain cybersecurity skill sets.

As technology integration across businesses rises, so are the women in STEM leading tech roles. Out of 5 million, close to 1.8 million are women. Globally, India ranks second with 4 million female online learners enrolled in STEM courses such as Computer Programming, Web Development, Analytics, AI and ML, Cybersecurity and User Experience.

