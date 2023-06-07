Beware, Fraudsters Are Posing as Delhi Police men To Seek ATM Card, Aadhaar Details

Every day, a new cyber scam surfaces on the internet like the WhatsApp international call scam, the ‘look who just died’ scam on Facebook or the fake SMS scam to customers asking for their KYC. Now another scam is targeting the people in Delhi. The scammers are projecting themselves as Delhi Police officials and asking people to provide personal details. Twitter users have reportedly received automated calls from various numbers and said that the call is from Delhi Police.

Here is one of the cases. According to Business Today, a Twitter user revealed that she recently got an automated call from the number +91 96681 9555. The caller told her to stay connected to the line as a few of her documents needed to be picked up. The call then got connected to an English-speaking man who posed as sub-inspector Rahul Singh from Kirti Nagar Police Station in Delhi.

Singh then asked the woman if she had recently misplaced her Aadhaar card, PAN card or ATM card to which she said no. To make it look more concrete, the fraudster asked her to confirm the last 4 digits of her card as they found a card with her name on it.

The woman then told the scammer that she will physically visit the said police station and sort it all out. She also claimed that the caller seemed very convincing and can easily trick senior citizens or people who are not aware of such scams.

Another user shared that she received a similar call from a Delhi Police who told her that her ATM has been used in a money laundering case and CBI wants to know her details for some pieces of evidence in the cases. When she said that she will go to the CBI office in Bengaluru, the fraudster yelled at her and told her that the police will be reaching her location.

How can you escape from such scams?