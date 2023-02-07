Bharti Airtel Q3 Net Profit Jumps 91.5% YoY To Rs 1,588 Crore; ARPU Rises To Rs 193

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit after exceptional items jumped 91.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,588 crore during the December 2022 quarter (Q3 FY23). The company’s total revenue during October-December 2022 was at Rs 35,804 crore, a rise of 19.9 per cent as compared with the year-ago period.

Bharti Airtel’s mobile ARPU (average revenue per user) increased to Rs 193 during the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY23), from Rs 163 a year ago (Q3 FY22), according to a BSE filing on Tuesday.

Its consolidated net income (after exceptional items) stood at Rs 1,588 crore for the just ended quarter, translating into an increase of 91.5 per cent year-on-year. The consolidated net income (before exceptional items) at Rs 1,994 crore, was up by 147 per cent year-on-year, it added.

Bharti Airtel Managing Director Gopal Vittal said the company delivered another quarter of consistent and competitive growth across businesses.

“Revenue grew sequentially by 3.7 per cent, while EBITDA margin expanded to 52 per cent. Our strategy of winning quality customers has helped us add 6.4 million 4G customers and exit the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of Rs 193," Vittal said. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Postpaid, enterprise, homes as well as Africa business sustained their momentum while the DTH business showed signs of growth in an industry that continues to be under pressure, he pointed out.

The telco's 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024, the top honcho said.

Airtel’s consolidated Ebitda witnessed an increase of 24.8 per cent YoY to Rs 18,601 crore in Q3FY23. This led to an improvement in Ebitda margin

from 49.9 per cent in Q3FY22 to 52 per cent in Q3FY23 as the company continue to focus on our War on Waste program to help fuel margin improvements. Ebitda margins across businesses remained healthy, with India mobile services Ebitda improving from 49.3 per cent in Q3FY22 to 53.8 per cent in Q3FY23.

“Consolidated EBIT increased by 45.9 per cent YoY to Rs 9,260 crore. The consolidated net income before exceptional items for the quarter stands at Rs 1,994 crore. The consolidated net income after exceptional items grew by 91.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,588 crore," Airtel said in the filing.

