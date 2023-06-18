Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaHome Loan RatesPension
Biparjoy Cyclone: LIC Announces Relaxations For Victims, Check Details Here

LIC has also created a portal link for the online submission of claims arising due to Biparjoy Cyclone.

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 09:59 IST

New Delhi, India

NDRF teams clearing road block in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat's Ambedkar Nagar in Porbandar. (Image News18)
Following insurance regulator Irdai directive, LIC on Saturday announced concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana affected by the Cyclone Biparjoy.

LIC in a statement said it is reaching out to the affected people to provide assistance although the loss of lives has been minimal.

Nodal officers have been nominated at Divisional level to liaison with Chief/Secretary/Officer concerned of the State Government in this regard, it said.

LIC has also created a portal link for the online submission of claims arising due to Biparjoy Cyclone.

‘Bijarjoy’ made landfall on the coast of Kutch on Thursday night with a windspeed of 115-125 km/hour causing loss to property and infrastructure in States impacted by the cyclone.

Recently, soon after the Odisha train accident, LIC had announced many relaxations for the claim settlement process for the victims of the Balasore train tragedy. The accident involving two passenger trains and a stationary goods train.

    • The Corporation had set up a special help desk and a call centre number at the divisional and branch levels to respond to claim-related queries and for providing assistance to claimants.

    (With PTI inputs)

    first published: June 18, 2023, 09:59 IST
    last updated: June 18, 2023, 09:59 IST
