Lost Your SBI Debit Card? Here's How To Block Card Instantly Online Or Via SMS

Debit cards are payment cards that allow people to make purchases and withdraw money directly from their bank accounts. These cards provide a convenient alternative to carrying cash and are linked to the individual’s bank account. Debit cards also offer protection against unauthorised transactions via PIN-based security measures and fraud detention.

Sometimes, there are chances of the debit card getting misplaced or stolen. In such cases, one must report to the bank so that they can disable the card. This can be done by reaching out through the bank’s helpline number. In case you have a State Bank Of India (SBI) card which has been lost or stolen you could use net banking or SMS service to deactivate it.

Also Read: Home Loan Rates Of SBI, PNB, Axis And Other Banks; Find Lowest Rate Here

Advertisement

SBI Debit Card Block: Call Toll-Free Number

Among the quickest ways to block your SBI ATM/debit card is by calling the bank’s toll-free numbers at 1800 11 2211 or 1800 425 3800. Follow the instructions you get after dialling the toll-free number and block your card.

SBI Debit Card Block Through Internet Banking:

Visit SBI’s official website at onlinesbi.com.

Log in to SBI’s Internet banking portal by entering the username and password.

Go to the e-service section and click on the ATM card service option. Then click on the block ATM card option.

Select the account that has been linked to the ATM cum debit card that you want to block.

You will be able to see the list of all the blocked and active cards. The list will show the first and last four digits of the debit card.

To proceed further, the account holder will have to select the card they want to block. Then give a reason (if it is lost or stolen) and click on the submit option.

You then need to verify all the required information before making the confirmation.

Select the request mode and opt for an OTP number or use the profile password (as per choice).

Enter the OTP or password as selected, then click on the confirm option.

Once the SBI ATM debit card has been blocked, the account holder will receive a ticket number via SMS.

SBI Debit Card Block Via SMS