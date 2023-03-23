Blockchain Platform Polkadot Announces First Global Blockchain Conference in India

Polkadot, a next-generation leading blockchain platform, has recently announced that it is hosting its first and one-of-a-kind global blockchain conference, ‘Polkadot Now India Conference’, in India with the aim to enter into the Indian ecosystem. The event will be held on April 1-2, 2023, at the Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru.

“The two-day conference will feature a range of high-profile projects, including KILT Protocol, Astar Network, Moonsama, Public Pressure, Polkassembly, Network, Polkadex and over 30 diverse range of speakers from the Polkadot ecosystem, including Bill Laboon, Head of Education and Grants at Web3 Foundation; Gautham Dhameja, Delivery Director at Parity; and Radha KrishnaDasari, Technical Education Lead at Web3 Foundation. The event will also include presentations by industry leaders and experts such as Mark Cachia, Founder of Scytale Ventures, and Andrea Armani, Product Strategy & Growth at Ocean Protocol," according to a statement.

Emily Ostbo, director of Ecosystem Marketing and Partnerships at Parity Technologies, “Some of the most innovative developers in the Web3 space are from India, and Bengaluru in particular, has produced some of the most talented minds in tech. The city is a perfect choice as a location for what some may feel is an overdue visit to the country. I know many in the Polkadot community eagerly anticipate a vibrant, informative event."

Rishant Kumar, growth lead (APAC) at KILT Protocol, said, “India is an important hub for blockchain innovation, and we are excited to bring the Polkadot network’s next-generation blockchain technology to the region with our first conference in India. The conference will introduce developers, researchers, media, investors, and other stakeholders to the Polkadot ecosystem, sharing knowledge and discovering new collaboration opportunities for the entire ecosystem."

