Boost To Real Estate Customer Service In Maharashtra; ITR Filing, Training For 39,000 Agents; Check Details

Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) will train 39,000 real estate agents from across the state to enable them to impart better services to home and property buyers.

MahaRERA plans to complete the training, which has been made mandatory for agents, by September, news agency PTI quoted agency’s nodal officer Sanjay Deshmukh as saying.

Being the middlemen between buyers and sellers of properties, agents are expected to guide both parties in the right direction, he said.

Four agencies, including the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), have been entrusted with the mandatory training, which will be followed by an exam, said the official.

Rajan Bandelkar, president of National Real Estate Development Council said the move will bring in more transparency in the working of real estate agents.

A MahaRERA official told PTI that the government has also asked real estate agents to file their returns, a move aimed at checking their source of funds.

Meanwhile, in another development, state police arrested four persons, including a woman, for allegedly cheating more than 150 homebuyers to the tune of Rs 3.75 crore across three districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The quartet and their associates floated dubious companies, lured people with promise of facilitating sale of cheap homes and then disappeared with their money.

