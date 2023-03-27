Home » Business » Borrowers Must Be Accorded Hearing Before Declaration Of Bank Account As Fraud: Supreme Court

Borrowers Must Be Accorded Hearing Before Declaration Of Bank Account As Fraud: Supreme Court

The decision classifying the borrower account as fraudulent must be followed by a reasoned order.

Advertisement

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 11:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The verdict came on a plea of the State Bank of India.
The verdict came on a plea of the State Bank of India.

The Supreme Court on Monday said a borrower must be accorded a hearing before an account is classified as “fraud" and a reasoned order must follow if such an action is taken.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, while upholding a Telangana High Court verdict, said a classification of accounts as fraud results in civil consequences for borrowers and hence, an opportunity of hearing must be given to such persons.

“Opportunity of hearing must be given by the banks to the borrowers before classifying their accounts as fraud under the Master Directions on fraud," the bench said.

Advertisement

The decision classifying the borrower account as fraudulent must be followed by a reasoned order, it said. The verdict came on a plea of the State Bank of India.

Read all the Latest Business News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: March 27, 2023, 11:47 IST
last updated: March 27, 2023, 11:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!