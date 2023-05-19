Boutique Hotels Emerge As Enticing Option for Long-Weekend Trips for Millennials

Boutique hotels have emerged as an enticing option for travellers seeking an exceptional stay. They epitomise the perfect blend of personal space, freedom from dormitory-style accommodations, and affordability for those who can’t splurge on lavish 5-star hotels. Millennials are paying more weightage to experiential stays and are thus inclining more towards these hotels over other options. For this target group, the amenities and stay quality are more important than the size of the hotel and are willing to pay for that.

Nestled in a realm between extravagance and practicality, boutique hotels deliver a delightful array of amenities at a reasonable price range. Although the term “boutique hotel" lacks a strict definition, its unmistakable features effortlessly catch the eye of discerning guests. Most popular destinations such as Shimla, Nainital, Jim Corbett, Goa, Ooty, and Jaipur now offer unique boutique hotels.

Why A Boutique Hotel Has An Edge Over Other Options:

Smaller in Size

Boutique hotels are renowned for their intimate charm, often featuring a modest number of rooms ranging from around 10 to 100 (occasionally up to 150). Alongside these accommodations, guests can often find delightful suites available on the premises.

One of the defining aspects of boutique hotels is their commitment to creating a more personalised experience. With their smaller scale, these establishments foster a sense of closeness and attentiveness that sets them apart from larger hotels. In fact, it is not uncommon to encounter exceptional boutique hotels boasting fewer than 30 rooms, offering a truly exclusive and tailored stay.

Originality in Character

Boutique hotels are driven by their aspiration to cultivate a one-of-a-kind atmosphere that sets them apart. Even if they are part of a hotel chain, they take deliberate steps to steer clear of cookie-cutter accommodations, prioritising uniqueness for their guests.

Most notably, boutique hotels thrive as independent establishments, cherishing their autonomy and creative expression. Nevertheless, the allure of the boutique concept has also captivated larger hotel chains, prompting them to venture into this realm and craft their own distinctive experiences.

Personalised Services

Due to their smaller size, boutique hotels have the advantage of offering highly personalised service to their guests. It’s worth highlighting that some of these establishments go above and beyond by providing bespoke amenities designed to cater to individual preferences. In contrast, others excel at equipping guests with extensive area guides, ensuring they make the most of their surroundings according to their specific interests and desires.

Design Aficionados

Design serves as a powerful tool for crafting distinctive qualities, making it a focal point for most boutique hotels. These establishments devote meticulous attention to perfecting even the minutest details of their space. Typically, boutique hotels achieve their unique character by seamlessly blending captivating architecture, artistic furnishings, and imaginative decor choices. The interplay of these elements contributes to an ambience that is both visually intriguing and full of personality.

Boutique hotels have a special talent for nabbing the best spots in town, plopping you right in the heart of bustling neighbourhoods or dreamy landscapes. Choose to dive headfirst into the local culture, uncover hidden treasures, and bask in the true essence of your surroundings.

So, whether you’re craving a sprinkle of enchantment, a burst of creativity, or a serene escape from the ordinary, boutique hotels have got your back. They will create a vibrant backdrop for your long weekend adventure, where every moment is filled with joy and surprises. Get ready to set off on a journey like no other, where magic lurks around every corner and every experience is tailor-made to make your heart dance with happiness.

(The author is the CEO and director of Axis Ecorp)