BPCL To ICICI, Know The Best Fuel Credit Cards Of 2023

Driving your own car to work is relaxing. However, utilising a personal automobile on a daily basis may cause concern for many people due to the increase in fuel prices and maintenance expenditures. For frequent travellers looking to cut costs on gas and other travel-related expenses, a fuel credit card is always an excellent choice. The basic perks include the remission of gasoline surcharges, turbo points, awards, etc. You can travel effectively and take pricey road trips for less money if you have a fuel credit card.

IndianOil Citi Credit Card

Advertisement

Receive discounts of up to 15% at all of the participating restaurants. Spend Rs. 150 at any Indian Oil retail location and get 4 Turbo Points. Earn 2 Turbo Points for every Rs. 150 spent at supermarkets and food stores. Earn 1 Turbo Point for every Rs. 150 spent on meals and purchases. Use your earned reward points at any Indian Oil Retail Location to get free fuel.

BPCL SBI Card

As a welcome gift, receive 2,000 reward points worth Rs. 500. On every Rs. 100 you spend on fuel, you’ll receive 4.25% value back and 13X reward points. Every time you spend Rs. 100 on grocery, department stores, movies, eating, and utility bills, you’ll earn 5X reward points.

IndianOil HDFC credit Card

At IndianOil locations, earn 5% back in fuel points. For every Rs. 150 spent on other purchases, earn one gasoline point. Enjoy a 1% discount on all additional gasoline payments.

ICICI Bank HPCL Coral Credit Card

Advertisement

Earn two points for each rupee you spend on retail purchases. At HPCL gas stations, you can get a 2.5% cashback and a 1% fuel fee on fuel purchases. Get two movie tickets for any movie at BookMyShow for Rs. 100 off. Minimum 15% off at more than 800 restaurants.

Read all the Latest Business News here