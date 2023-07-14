Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaInflation
Bribe-For-Jobs Case A Code Of Conduct Violation, Not Systemic Failure, Says TCS CEO K Krithivasan

TCS CEO says there are systems in place that are being reviewed by multiple people

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 11:06 IST

New Delhi, India

TCS Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan. (file photo)
K Krithivasan, the CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has said that the recent recruitment scandal was “a one-off code of conduct violation and not a systemic failure", according to an ET report.

The TCS head said there are systems in place that are being reviewed by multiple people. “A code of conduct violation in a 6,00,000-people organisation is very difficult (to detect). Even if I look at all the data in my system, I will not be able to capture it," Krithivasan told ET in an interview.

He said that it has not left any negative impression on the associates themselves. The TCS CEO said they are happy that the company took action. The company changed the head of the function.

He also said many clients did not even ask the company what happened as the company has been very transparent.

Last month, Tata Consultancy Services suspended four employees for violating its code of conduct, following a whistleblower complaint.

In a statement to the exchanges, TCS had said it probed the allegations made in the complaint and found out that the charges do not “involve any fraud by or against the company and no financial impact". It said the resource management group (RMG) is entrusted with allocating resources to various projects and fill shortfall through contractors.

“The complaint referred to…relates to hiring of such contract resources employed by the contractors," it added. The company also clarified that none of its key managerial persons has been involved in any irregularities.

    • “The issue relates to breach of the company’s Code of Conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors," it had informed the exchanges.

    In the statement, TCS also said, "On receipt of the complaint, the Company launched a review to examine the allegations in the complaint. Based on the review: (i) this does not involve any fraud by or against the company and no financial impact; (ii) the issue relates to breach of the company's Code of Conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors; and (iii) no key managerial person of the Company has been found to be involved."

    first published: July 14, 2023, 11:06 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 11:06 IST
