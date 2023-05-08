Trends :Stock MarketFuel PricesIncome TaxGold Price In IndiaGovt Scheme Interest Rates
Home » Business » 'Brilliant Guy', Warren Buffett Praises Elon Musk; Twitter CEO Reacts

'Brilliant Guy', Warren Buffett Praises Elon Musk; Twitter CEO Reacts

Warren Buffett says there have been important things done by Elon already and it requires fanaticism

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 12:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Warren Buffett (left) and Elon Musk.
Warren Buffett (left) and Elon Musk.

Warren Buffett, billionaire investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk and said “Elon is a brilliant, brilliant guy". Berkshire Hathaway Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger also also Elon Musk is “very talented".

According to a Fortune report, at the company’s annual shareholders meeting on Saturday, Buffett said, “Elon is a brilliant, brilliant guy. He dreams about things, and his dreams have got a foundation."

The 92-year-old CEO entrepreneur said there have been important things done by Elon already and it requires fanaticism. “It’s a dedication to solving the impossible and, every now and then, they’ll do it. But it would be torturous for me and Charlie. I just like the way I’m living, and I wouldn’t enjoy being in his shoes but he wouldn’t enjoy being in my shoes either.

Advertisement

Charlie Munger also said Musk is “very talented". On asked if Elon Musk overestimates himself, Munger replied, “Well, yes, I think Elon Musk overestimates himself, but he is very talented. He would not have achieved what he has in life if he hadn’t tried for unreasonably extreme objectives. He likes taking on the impossible job and doing it."

“We’re different. Warren and I are looking for the easy job that we can identify," he said.

In a reply to a tweet, Musk said, “Appreciate the kind words from Warren & Charlie."

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

Follow us on

About the Author

Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: May 08, 2023, 12:37 IST
last updated: May 08, 2023, 12:48 IST
Read More