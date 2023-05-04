Buddh Purnima Bank Holiday: Banks to Remain Closed in These Cities Today; Check List

Buddh Purnima Bank Holiday 2023: As per the holiday calendar list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), today, May 5, 2023, banks in certain states of India will remain closed to mark Buddh Purnima.

On account of this auspicious occasion, it has been declared that numerous banks situated across several states will remain closed, which could potentially cause a degree of inconvenience to customers who may have urgent banking needs or requirements.

A wide variety of transactions ranging from depositing checks to acquiring demand drafts, and even conducting money withdrawals, among other things, may be disrupted and put on hold during this designated bank holiday.

Bank Holidays in May 2023

The list indicates that Indian banks will have a total of 12 holidays in May 2023, taking into consideration the weekends and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Furthermore, in addition to the Buddha Purnima celebrations, the month of May is marked by an additional ten bank holidays, which include a diverse range of occasions like Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, Maharana Pratap Jayanti, and other regional events. The extensive list of bank holidays for the month of May includes May 7 (Sunday), May 9 (Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti in Kolkata), May 13 (second Saturday), May 14 (Sunday), May 16 (Sikkim Statehood Day), May 21 (Sunday), May 22 (Maharana Pratap Jayanti in Shimla), May 24 (Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti in Tripura), May 27 (fourth Saturday), and May 28 (Sunday).

Bank Holiday on Buddha Purnima (5 May 2023)

Banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar remain closed on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. However, it will be a normal working day for the banks in other states.

Buddha Purnima, which falls on May 5 this year, marks Gautama Buddha’s birthday. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Buddha was also born on this day and he attained enlightenment on this special day. On this day, devotees of Buddha visit temples to listen to monks give talks and recite ancient verses. Many devotees also wear white robes and only eat vegetarian food on and around this day. Astrologers believe that Buddha Purnima or Vaishakha Purnima is bringing many special coincidences this year, the first lunar eclipse of the year is going to happen on this day.

