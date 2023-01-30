Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Ahead of Budget Session, All-Party Meeting to be Held Today

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 08:56 IST
New Delhi, India
Union Budget 2023-24: The Budget for the financial year 2023-24 will be presented after two days on February 1. The Budget is expected to announce relief to the middle class and different sectors of the economy.
Ministry of Finance on January 26 announced the beginning of the final stage of Union Budget 2023-24 with Halwa ceremony.
A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the 'lock-in' process of Budget preparation begins.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 on February 1. The final process has already begun with the Halwa ceremony on January 26.
However, why February 1 date is fixed for the purpose of Budget presentation in the Parliament?
The Finance Act 2022, had inserted subsection (8A) in section 139 of the Income Tax Act to enable the filing of an updated return.
In 2022, the union government proposed to permit taxpayers to file an updated return on payment of additional tax within two years from the end of the relevant assessment year.
The provision was announced by Union finance and corporate affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23.
Economic Survey will be tabled after the President’s address tomorrow.
The government has called an all-party meeting on Monday, a day ahead of the start of the Budget Session of Parliament. The customary meeting, called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, is to be held at noon on January 30 in Parliament Annexe Building.
During the meeting, the government is expected to seek cooperation from all parties for the smooth running of Parliament.
Opposition parties are expected to raise matters of concern during the meeting and also highlight issues they plan to raise during the session.
In India, therapy sessions cost anywhere between Rs 1,000-4,500 on an average depending upon where one lives. Those who are recommended by their psychiatrist to seek therapy are sceptical because of the high cost. Dr Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson, Mpower and Aditya Birla Education Trust, says, the cost is the tip of the iceberg. “Mental-health issues do not go away with one or two sessions. At Rs 1,000-1,500 per session, an average person cannot afford 10-20 sessions that are required to put him or her firmly on the path of recovery."
Notably, Budget 2023 is going to be a full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Meanwhile, days ahead of the Union Budget 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers in New Delhi.
The meeting is the first to be held for the Union Council of Ministers in 2023.
Reportedly, the working of several ministries and policy initiatives taken by the government was reviewed and discussed.
Demands for tax incentives, changes in income tax slabs, tax rebates, curtailing inflation, benefits in home loan interest are a few expectations which may find mention in the speech of the finance minister.
Ahead of the annual budget presentation, US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) has urged FM Sitharaman to simplify and rationalise the direct and indirect taxation system in India.
This is a move USISPF believes would increase the confidence of global investors and yield greater foreign direct investment.
Within the Indian economy, sectors like real estate, healthcare, MSME, pharma and education, to name a few, have highlighted their respective demands on various public forums.
