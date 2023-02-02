During the Union Budget 2023-24 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended the standard deduction benefits to pensioners, including family pensioners in the new tax regime. “Each salaried person with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will thus stand to benefit by Rs 52,500," she said. However, the new tax regime will remain the default regime for subscribers.

Further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked to propose a Rs 50,000 standard deduction to salary earners under the new tax regime bringing some relief to the masses.

The government in Budget 2020-21 brought in an optional income tax regime, under which individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) were to be taxed at lower rates if they did not avail of specified exemptions and deductions, like house rent allowance (HRA), interest on a home loan, investments made under Section 80C, 80D, and 80CCD. Under this, total income up to Rs 2.5 lakh was tax-exempt.

The Centre has increased the tax slab limit from 5 to 7 lakh. Moreover, the government has made certain prominent changes to personal income tax.

Rs 0-3 lakh — Nil

Rs 3-6 lakh — 5 percent

Rs 6-9 lakh — 10 percent

Rs 9-12 lakh — 15 percent

Rs 12-15 lakh — 20 percent

Above Rs 15 lakh — 30 percent

In her budget speech, the finance minister said that it will bring major relief to all taxpayers in the new regime. “An individual with an annual income of Rs 9 lakh will be required to pay only Rs 45,000. This is only 5 percent of his or her income. It is a reduction of 25 percent on what he or she is required to pay now, ie, Rs 60,000." On a similar pattern, an income of Rs 15 lakh a person will require to pay only Rs 1.5 lakh or just 10 percent of his income.

