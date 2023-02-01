Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday again took a digital tablet wrapped in a traditional ‘bahi-khata’ style pouch to Parliament and presented Union Budget 2023-24 in a paperless format just like the previous two years. In her Budget speech, she raised the personal income tax rebate limit and announced a few schemes for the upliftment of various sections of society.

Notably, this year’s budget has again shown the Narendra Modi government’s fondness for acronyms. PM PRANAM, PM VIKAS, GOBARdhan, and MISHTI are a few more acronyms added to the list.

Here’s a list of some schemes in which acronyms were used by the Modi government:

◉ PM-PRANAM: Sitharaman announced that the Pradhan Mantri-Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana (PM-PRANAM) will be launched to incentivize states to promote alternative fertilisers. The move would help to encourage states to reduce the use of fertilisers.

◉ MISHTI: The government will take up mangrove plantations along the coastline under the new MISHTI scheme. Sitharaman said the government would promote conservation values through a scheme to encourage the optimal use of wetlands. Further, a green credit program will be notified to incentivize environmentally sustainable and responsible actions by companies, she said.

◉ GOBARdhan: The Finance Minister said 500 new waste-to-wealth plants under GOBARdhan (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) scheme will be established to promote a circular economy. These will include 200 compressed biogas (CBG) plants, including 75 plants in urban areas, and 300 community or cluster-based plants at a total investment of Rs 10,000 crore. Presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24, she also said the government will facilitate 1 crore farmers to adopt natural farming.

◉ UDAN: The scheme known as UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) was launched in April 2017 to to make air travel affordable and widespread. It is basically a regional airport development program in which the aim is to upgrade the under-serviced air routes. Through this scheme, air travel will be made affordable and small towns will be connected with the big cities. The first flight under the scheme took off in 2017.

◉ SHAKTI: Scheme to Harness and Allocate Koyla Transparently in India (SHAKTI) is a policy designated by the Modi government for the allocation of coal among thermal power plants in a transparent and objective manner. The aim of this scheme is to ensure the availability of coal to all the thermal power plants in India, in a way that is transparent and objective, according to Prasar Bharati website.

◉ SAGAR: SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) is an acronym used by the Modi government for the country’s vision and geopolitical framework of maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. Sagar means ‘ocean’ or ‘sea’. Since the first usage of the phrase in 2015 at Port Louis by PM Modi, the term has been adapted to include more elements such as linkages with the Indo-Pacific region.

◉ USTTAD: Launched in May 2015, Upgrading Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development (USTTAD) was the NDA government’s ambitious scheme for minorities. It aimed at upgrading skills and promotion of artisans. The scheme is linked to the ‘Make in India’ campaign and seeks to help weavers and artisans connect with buyers both nationally as well as internationally.

◉ GIAN: Launches in November 2015, the aim of Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN) is to boost the quality of higher education in India. The initiative is to improve the quality of higher education through international collaboration.

◉ PRAGATI: In March 2015, PM Modi launched his ambitious multi-purpose and multi-modal platform, PRAGATI, which is aimed at addressing the common man’s grievances and monitoring important programmes and projects.

He had said that the step is to ensure that governance in India becomes more efficient and responsive as the whole world is now observing India keenly. PRAGATI, or Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation, is a unique integrative and interactive platform.

◉ SWIFT: Launched in April 2016, the aim of Single Window Interface for Facilitating Trade (SWIFT) is to achieve the government’s push for minimum government with trade clearance through a single “window".

◉ PRASHAD: The Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme was introduced in 2015. The scheme aimed at pilgrimage destinations’ infrastructure development such as entry points (road, rail and water transport), last mile connectivity, basic tourism facilities like Information/Interpretation Centers, ATM/money exchange, eco-friendly modes of transport, lighting and illumination with renewable sources of energy, parking, drinking water, toilets, cloak room, waiting rooms, first aid centers, craft bazars /haats/ souvenir shops/ cafeteria, rain shelters, telecom facilities, internet connectivity etc.

◉ GEM: Launched in August 2016, the Government E-marketplace (GEM) portal aims for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

(with inputs from PTI)

