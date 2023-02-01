Budget 2023 Full Text: Read And Download FM Nirmala's Sitharaman's Full Speech For Union Budget 2023-24

Budget 2023 Full Speech, Budget 2023 Speech: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday delivered her fifth Budget Speech. In the Union Budget 2023-24, She announced a slew of appealing measures, including relief to individual income taxpayers, customs duty relief, and record allocation for PM Awas Yojana, among others. Here’s how you can download and read Sitharaman’s latest Budget Speech 2023’s full text:

This was her fifth Budget Speech. The Budget speech of the finance minister has revealed the upcoming economic initiatives of the government for the new financial year 2023-24.

How to Download Budget Speech 2023 PDF?

The PDF of Sitharaman’s Budget Speech can be downloaded from here. The full PDF Budget document can be downloaded from (www[dot]indiabudget[dot]gov[dot]in). The links are live now.

How to Download Budget PDF?

The Budget documents is now available for download on (www[dot]indiabudget[dot]gov[dot]in).

The Budget documents is also available on the Union Budget Mobile App.

Union Budget Mobile App

All the 14 Budget documents are available on the bilingual (English & Hindi) ‘Union Budget Mobile App’.

How to Download Union Budget Mobile App?

Union Budget Mobile App can be downloaded from the Union Budget web portal (www[dot]indiabudget[dot]gov[dot]in). It is also available on Android and iOS platforms.

