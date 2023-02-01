Budget 2023 Income Tax: Expectations, Tax Slabs & What FM Sitharaman Said | All FAQs Answered

Union Budget 2023: A government imposes income tax as a direct tax on the earnings of its people. The central government is required to collect this tax under the Income Tax Act of 1961. Every year, the government can alter the tax rates and income brackets in the Union Budget. LIVE Updates

Income isn’t just money received in the form of a paycheck. It also includes income from rental property, corporate earnings, professional gains (such as bonuses), revenue from capital gains, and “income from other sources." The government frequently allows for various deductions from an individual’s income before determining the amount of tax to be charged, a report by Business Standard explains.

What are Income Tax Returns?

The basis for computing a person’s income tax is their Income Tax Return (ITR) form. It is a document that details a person’s status, all of their income sources, deductions, and, if applicable, the tax due or refund.

Income Tax Brackets

A person’s income tax rate is determined by the tax bracket they are in. Budget 2023 will soon be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It is expected that the FM will make the announcement regarding the income tax slabs and rates, which is one of the key watch out for by many, including the salaried and the middle class.

Experts expect some income tax relief this year. Currently, the income tax is exempt for individuals on an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, while it can be tax-free up to Rs 5 lakh under the new tax regime using rebate under Section 87A. READ MORE

What are the Income Tax Expectations This Time?

Last year, the government did not announce any new provision in the Budget 2022-23. Now, in the Budget 2023, there is an expectation that the government might give relief to individual taxpayers by raising tax exemption or rebate limit. Salaried employees are one of the major tax contributors in India. Their salary is tax-exempt up to Rs 2.5 lakh a year. Income tax is levied on taxpayers on the basis of a slab system.

Also, If the total salary is below Rs 5 lakh in a year, it is also tax-free. However, it is a rebate under Section 87A, not an exemption. If the salary goes above Rs 5 lakh in a year, the tax on the whole amount except the exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh will be applicable. Now, there are demands for raising the exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh. Read News18’s Detailed Story on This

What Has FM Relayed on Union Budget

According to a Moneycontrol report, Nirmala Sitharaman’s fifth budget would include benefits for India’s middle class and lower middle class as she strikes a balance between populism and caution.

Changes to the income tax system are probably going to be one of the major announcements, the report said, adding that the government may implement a new tax bracket of Rs 8–10 lakh with a tax rate of 10-15% as opposed to the current 20–%.

