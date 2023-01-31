Union Budget 2023-24: The Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 will be presented tomorrow (February 1) in the Parliament.

The Budget 2023 will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government ahead of the 2024 general election.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget of the government, before the law makers of India.

The Budget speech of the finance minister will reveal the upcoming economic policies of the government for the new financial year.

The Annual Account Statement of the government will also familiarise the country with the detailed financial data of the government.

The Budget session of Parliament has started today and The Economic Survey 2022-23 will be presented in the Parliament.

The budget session will continue till April 6.

Budget wishlist from the middle class, tax payers, corporates and other sectors of the economy, has suggested initiatives and urged the government to announce incentives to boost the consumption to accelerate the growth.

When will Budget 2023 be announced

The budget 2023 presentation speech will commence in the Parliament at 11 am on February 1. FM Sitharaman will unveil the Annual Account Statement of the country and it is expected to continue for the next two hours.

How to watch Budget 2023 live?

The Budget 2023 speech of FM Sitharaman will be broadcast by public broadcaster Sansad TV from the Parliament.

Budget 2023 will also be broadcast by private news broadcasters also. However, they also stream through Sansad TV. Various digital news platforms will also provide budget 2023 live updates.

Sansad Television (Sansad TV) was created in 2021 by merging Lok Sabha Television and Rajya Sabha Television.

