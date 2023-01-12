Budget Expectations-2023 Live Updates: Will FM Sitharaman Provide Some Tax Relief to India’s Salaried Class?

Sumit Sabharwal, CEO of Teamlease HRtech, said, “The economic uncertainty is bringing a slowdown in some sectors. This is why we are seeing layoffs, hiring freezes, and a lack of funding for startups. The pressure on such sectors might increase further if the COVID-19 virus causes disruptions in more countries. The Union Budget 2023 should focus on ensuring that the momentum in our economy either remains the same or increases for continuous growth."

He added that any kind of deceleration can be dangerous for the vulnerable sectors, and the damage can cause a ripple effect in other sectors as well, especially with the present global outlook. The union budget can take measures to encourage investment in startups and small businesses so that job creation is accelerated.

“An emphasis should be placed on digitalization as well to improve productivity and employee efficiency in private as well as public sectors. Taxation on sectors like HR Tech and IT can also be relooked to support hyper-growth. It should enable companies to be more competitive in the global markets and open new export frontiers of growth," Sabharwal said.