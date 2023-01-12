Budget Expectations-2023 Live Updates: Will FM Sitharaman Provide Some Tax Relief to India’s Salaried Class?

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 11:58 IST
New Delhi, India
Sumit Sabharwal, CEO of TeamLease HRtech says tax slabs also need an update as per the present economic scenario.“Currently, it’s common even for freshers to get jobs with Rs 5-7 LPA packages. Taxes on one side and the rising cost of living on the other side will reduce their disposable income and savings. The situation worsens when employees also have to look after their dependent family members within the same package."
Shares of Sah Polymers got listed at a solid premium of 30.77 per cent over its issue price on the bourses on Thursday. Shares of the company debuted at Rs 85 on both BSE and NSE compared to the issue price of Rs 65.
Nykaa’s share price fell on January 12 after as many as 1.4 crore shares or 0.5 per cent of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent company of fashion e-tailer Nykaa exchanged hands in a large trade.
Satish Kumar Agarwal, chairman and managing director of Kamdhenu, said, “The steel industry expects for removal of the export duty levied earlier this year. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has opened the doors in the European market for Indian steelmakers, but the imposition of the export duty is a deterrent factor. A revision of the export duty during the Budget 2023 will help the industry tide away the inflationary pressure. This will be a welcome move for the industry as a whole for the reason that the industry players can tap the huge export potential."
The commerce ministry has also sought a reduction in the import duty on gold in the budget with a view to push exports and manufacturing of the gems and jewellery sector, as per media reports. The government had in July this year hiked gold import duty to 15 per cent from 10.75 per cent to rein in the country’s current account deficit (CAD) and rising import of the yellow metal. The basic customs duty on gold is 12.5 per cent. Along with the agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC) of 2.5 per cent, the effective gold customs duty will be 15 per cent.
In its pre-Budget recommendations, industry body ASSOCHAM has urged the government to increase the exemption limit for income tax to at least Rs 5 lakh so that more disposable income is left in the hands of consumers and the economy gets a consumption boost and further leg-up in the recovery. Without accounting for rebates, the current exemption limit is Rs 2.5 lakh for the assesses.
Currently, income tax is exempt on a total income of up to Rs 2.50 lakh a year. However, the income can be exempt on income up to Rs 5 lakh if the total income in a year is up to Rs 5 lakh. In case the income is above Rs 5 lakh, income tax on the entire amount (except the exemption limit of Rs 2.50 lakh) is levied.
Sumit Sabharwal, CEO of Teamlease HRtech, said, “The economic uncertainty is bringing a slowdown in some sectors. This is why we are seeing layoffs, hiring freezes, and a lack of funding for startups. The pressure on such sectors might increase further if the COVID-19 virus causes disruptions in more countries. The Union Budget 2023 should focus on ensuring that the momentum in our economy either remains the same or increases for continuous growth."
He added that any kind of deceleration can be dangerous for the vulnerable sectors, and the damage can cause a ripple effect in other sectors as well, especially with the present global outlook. The union budget can take measures to encourage investment in startups and small businesses so that job creation is accelerated.
“An emphasis should be placed on digitalization as well to improve productivity and employee efficiency in private as well as public sectors. Taxation on sectors like HR Tech and IT can also be relooked to support hyper-growth. It should enable companies to be more competitive in the global markets and open new export frontiers of growth," Sabharwal said.
Budget 2023: Continued focus on investment in infrastructure, further incentivising manufacturing and sustained efforts in ‘Ease of Doing Business’, pushing through disinvestment and leaving more money in the hands of middle and lower middle class people are among the major Budget 2023 expectations of India Inc, ASSOCHAM said in a pre-Budget survey.
“The US inflation data expected tonight will be market moving. If the December inflation data declines to 6.5 per cent as the market expects with a 0.1 per cent decline on a monthly basis, that can lead to the Fed downshifting its rate hiking with a 25 bp hike in February and then pausing. This can trigger a rally in equity markets. On the other hand, if inflation remains high, there can be a market sell off. So watch out for this crucial data. In India, FIIs continued their selling spree for the 14th straight session taking the cumulative selling to Rs 19,795 crores, dragging the market down," V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.
He added that an important lesson from market experience in 2022 is that despite FII selling of Rs 1,46,048 crore, Nifty went up by 4.3 per cent. Therefore, even though FII selling can have a short term impact, that is unlikely to last. If incoming economic data turns out positive, domestic investors can trump FIIs like in 2022.
The S&P BSE Sensex was trading with a loss of 167 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 59,937 in early deals. There are expectations of various sectors from the Budget 2023 even as the economy is on the recovery path after a two-year hiatus in economic activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Budget 2023 Live Updates: The Union Budget 2023, which is the last full Budget of the current tenure of the government, is slated to be presented in Parliament on February 1. Ahead of the Budget, the stock markets have been witnessing volatility with a downward trend from December 1. The Sensex and the Nifty on Thursday opened on a positive note as global cues remain decently supportive but later turned negative.
