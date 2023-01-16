Budget Expectations-2023 Live Updates: What middle class is expecting from Nirmala Sitharaman

According to Niranjan Hiranandani, Vice Chairman of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and a veteran in the sector, the industry expects infrastructure status in order to avail cheap long-term credit, citing the increase in the cost of borrowings in the high-interest regime.

“Industry also anticipates boost to rental housing by tax rationalization and impetus to affordable housing by revising cap up to Rs 1 cr in the metro cities so that more first-time homebuyers can avail credit link subsidy scheme benefits," he added