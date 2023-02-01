Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 16:14 IST
New Delhi, India
Today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth and BJP’s last Union Budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She announced a 16% rise in National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes. READ MORE
Anytime is a good time to stop smoking. Win-win.
Ouch.
“Tum bahot mast kaam karta hai."
Does this transaction ring a bell?
It’s the perfect time to give up smoking. Are you listening?
Hard to understand, have a nice day.
A plot twist.
One word: waah.
A wise man or woman once said: No Smoking.
Budget Pro tip:
Grab a chair and join us in this budget meme sabha.
Rest of Us: Apun ko kuch samajh nahi aarela hai.
“In the 75th year of our Independence, world has recognised Indian economy as a bright star. Our current year’s economic growth is estimated to be at 7%, highest among all major economies": NirmalaSitharaman
BCom Student: It’s my time to shine.
Need your tax advice? Just head to Twitter where there is no dearth of economists today.
To relax or not to relax?
We all are Jethalal right now.
Samajh Mein Aaya Kya?
Salim trying to wake Anarkali up for Budget 2023 is all you need to see today.
GDP, Economy, Tax Deficit… and all the buzzwords.
Avengers assemble.
*Fingers crossed*
Relatable?
ChatGPT lists down the “ideal budget."
“Dheeraj rakho munna."
Twitterati are queuing up with memes and big expectations ahead of Union Budget 2023.
Budget 2023 Memes LIVE: From cigarettes getting more expensive to relief for middle-class with new personal Income Tax slabs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2023-24 speech in Parliament inspired plenty of memes and reactions on social media.
The government has lowered income tax rates and introduced revised slabs for salaried individuals.
Oh wait, you are here for the memes and jokes on the Budget 2023 and income tax, right? Worry not, the Bluebird app Twitter has been buzzing with the hashtag #Budget2023 and needless to say, the “memer” community is racing well ahead.
From middle-class expectation memes to digging for tax benefits to anticipating tax relief, a lot is being expressed on social media using the power of funny photos, GIFs, viral videos, and of course, hilarious captions to bring them all together.
We bring you all the humour dose you need during the announcements of Budget 2023 to tickle your funny bone while you share a laugh with your family and friends with these funny memes.
Meanwhile, in the past, Nirmala Sitharaman broke with tradition to ditch the Budget briefcase for a traditional ‘Bahi Khata’ and opted for a Made-in-India Pad last year. In 2022, the Budget documents arrived in a Made-in-India tablet wrapped in the traditional red cloth with the Emblem of the Government of India.
