Budget 2023 Memes LIVE: From cigarettes getting more expensive to relief for middle-class with new personal Income Tax slabs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2023-24 speech in Parliament inspired plenty of memes and reactions on social media.

The government has lowered income tax rates and introduced revised slabs for salaried individuals.

Oh wait, you are here for the memes and jokes on the Budget 2023 and income tax, right? Worry not, the Bluebird app Twitter has been buzzing with the hashtag #Budget2023 and needless to say, the “memer” community is racing well ahead.

From middle-class expectation memes to digging for tax benefits to anticipating tax relief, a lot is being expressed on social media using the power of funny photos, GIFs, viral videos, and of course, hilarious captions to bring them all together.

We bring you all the humour dose you need during the announcements of Budget 2023 to tickle your funny bone while you share a laugh with your family and friends with these funny memes.

Meanwhile, in the past, Nirmala Sitharaman broke with tradition to ditch the Budget briefcase for a traditional ‘Bahi Khata’ and opted for a Made-in-India Pad last year. In 2022, the Budget documents arrived in a Made-in-India tablet wrapped in the traditional red cloth with the Emblem of the Government of India.

