Home » Business » Budget 2023: NATGRID, Police Modernisation, LWE Projects See Big Jump in Allocation

Budget 2023: NATGRID, Police Modernisation, LWE Projects See Big Jump in Allocation

The major areas of expenditure will be NATGRID, which has seen a massive jump of more than 100% in allocation, and police modernisation where the government will spend close to Rs 3,750 crore, a rise of almost 36%

Advertisement

By: Ankur Sharma

Edited By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 16:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Police forces like CRPF, BSF, SPG and CISF have seen a rise in budget allocation, but the NSG has suffered a marginal cut in budget this year. (Representative image/Reuters)
Police forces like CRPF, BSF, SPG and CISF have seen a rise in budget allocation, but the NSG has suffered a marginal cut in budget this year. (Representative image/Reuters)

With focus on police modernisation, NATGRID and Left-Wing Extremism, allocation for the Union Home Ministry in Budget 2023 increased marginally from Rs 1.85 crore to Rs 1.96 crore, a 6% rise over the previous year.

The major areas of expenditure will be NATGRID, which has seen a massive jump of more than 100% in allocation, and police modernisation where the government will spend close to Rs 3,750 crore, a rise of almost 36%.

The expenditure on developmental projects in Left-Wing Extremism areas will be Rs 2,780 crore. In the last fiscal year, the government had decided to spend Rs 2,132 crore on security-related expenditure and special infrastructure schemes for LWE areas.

Advertisement

Police forces like CRPF, BSF, SPG and CISF have seen a rise in budget allocation, but the NSG has suffered a marginal cut in budget this year.

RELATED NEWS

NATGRID — a robust intelligence gathering mechanism related to immigration, banking, individual tax payers, air and train travels — will get more than Rs 200 crore, up from Rs 87 crore last year.

BSF’s air wing has also seen massive dip in budget allocation, coinciding with dip in flying hours as well due to the Russia-Ukraine war. It was allotted around Rs 157 crore last year, which has now been reduced to Rs 78 crore.

Given the border tensions with China, the government has given additional funds to border development, management and infrastructure, for which the budget allocation has increased by almost 30% for the financial year 2023-24.

States to Get Less

Advertisement

For 2023-24, the allocation the MHA gets under the ‘grants in aid to states’ has also been reduced to Rs 2,538 crore from Rs 3,711 crore. The amount for ‘grants in aid to UT’, which was reduced last year, has been increased by Rs 200 crore to Rs 952 crore for the upcoming financial year.

Read all the Latest Business News and Budget Live Updates here

Follow us on

About the Author

Ankur SharmaAnkur Sharma, with more than 13 years of experience in journalism, looks after i...Read More

first published: February 01, 2023, 16:24 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 16:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Photo In Racy Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Bikinis

+14PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty's Bridal Lookbook Decoded: The Celebrity Bride's Wedding Looks Included Lehengas, Sarees And Pantsuits