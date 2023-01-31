Union Budget 2023-24: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 on Wednesday (February 1).

To be tabled before the Parliament, the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government ahead of the 2024 general election.

The Budget speech of the finance minister will reveal the upcoming economic initiatives of the government for the new financial year.

The Budget session of Parliament has started today with the address of President Droupadi Murmu.

The budget session will continue till April 6.

Advertisement

Economic Survey 2023 LIVE Updates

Budget wishlist from the middle class, tax payers, corporates and other sectors of the economy, has suggested initiatives and urged the government to announce incentives to boost the consumption to accelerate the growth.

When will Budget 2023 be announced?

The budget 2023 presentation speech will commence in the Parliament at 11 am on February 1.

How to download Budget speech 2023 pdf?

The pdf document of the Budget speech of the finance minister can be downloaded from (www[dot]indiabudget[dot]gov[dot]in), after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament.

How to download Budget pdf?

The Budget documents will be available for download on (www[dot]indiabudget[dot]gov[dot]in) after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament.

The Budget documents will be available on the Union Budget Mobile App.

Union Budget Mobile App

All the 14 Budget documents will be available on the bilingual (English & Hindi) ‘Union Budget Mobile App’.

Advertisement

How to download Union Budget Mobile App?

Union Budget Mobile App can be downloaded from the Union Budget web portal (www[dot]indiabudget[dot]gov[dot]in). It is also available on Android and iOS platforms.

Where to watch Budget 2023 live?

The Budget 2023 speech of FM Sitharaman will be broadcast by public broadcaster Sansad TV from the Parliament.

Read all the Latest Business News here