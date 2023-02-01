Budget 2023 Cheaper, Costlier Items: Affordable 'Roti, Kapda, Makaan' on Cards | A Look at Rise & Fall of Prices

Union Budget 2023: What’s Cheaper, What’s Costlier? Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday. The budget presentation comes a day after the Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled in Parliament. This will be the fifth Union Budget to be presented by Sitharaman, and the Centre’s last full-fledged Budget before the Lok Sabha polls early next year.

According to a report by the Economic Times, several non-essential items are expected to get costlier in this fiscal year. Private jets, helicopters, jewellery, high end electronic items, high gloss paper and vitamins are among the 35 items expected to get dearer. The list of these non-essential items has been created upon recommendations by several ministries.

Like the previous two years, this year as well, a paperless budget will be presented by Sitharaman, which will be available to people via a mobile application on both android and iOS smartphones.

Like every year, this year too, people had their eyes set on how the Union Budget will impact their daily spending and affect the pocket of the common man. What impacts any imported item getting cheaper or dearer, is the decreased or increased cess duty on it.

In Financial Year 2023, the government is expected to raise import tariffs on items like imitation jewellery, umbrellas and earphones to encourage local manufacture. Import tariffs on gold were also raised in 2022 to curtail imports of yellow metal.

Ahead of Union Budget 2023-24, a look at what got cheaper and dearer in recent years (2020,2021,2022):

Here’s what got dearer and cheaper in 2022:

Dearer Cheaper Single or multiple loudspeakers Clothes Headphones and earphones Mobile phone chargers Umbrella Frozen mussels Imitation Jewellery Frozen squids Smart meters Asafoetida Solar cells Cocoa beans Solar modules Methyl Alcohol X-ray machines Cut and polished diamonds Parts of electronic toys Camera lens for cellular mobile phone

Here’s what got dearer and cheaper in 2021: ​

Dearer Cheaper Electronics item Iron & Steel Mobile Nylon clothes Mobile charger Copper items Leather shoe Insurance Kabuli Chana Electricity Steel Utensils

Here’s what got cheaper and dearer in 2020:

Dearer Cheaper Cigarettes, tobacco products Raw sugar Footwear Agro-animal based products Medical equipment Tuna bait Furniture Skimmed Milk Ceiling fans Certain alcoholic beverages Tableware/kitchenware made of porcelain or China ceramic, clay iron, steel, copper Soya fibre, Soya protien

According to a report by Free Press Journal, this year’s budget is expected to come with a significant reduction of $17 billion in subsidies provided for food and fertiliser. Given how rains and floods affect crops every year and the higher input cost for agriculture, food inflation can also worsen this year.

The wardrobe or clothes industry seeks a fund for the cost stabilisation of cotton, along with another PLI scheme as an alternative to tech upgradation. It also wants the removal of 11% import duty on cotton and seeks to restore duty-free imports against exports. How Budget 2023 impacts these demands, will affect the cost of clothes and apparel for the year.

When it comes to the cost of housing, the possible reduction of GST on supplies such as cement and steel will also impact the construction cost, which can allow developers to provide low-cost housing.

