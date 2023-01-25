Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 09:01 IST
New Delhi, India
Union Budget 2023-24: Various quarters of the Indian economy have laid down their expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. For example, Indian manufacturers are anticipating a lower GST and relaxation on Custom duty on the import of electronic supplies. Similarly, real estate is seeking some financial support in the Budget. Read More
The Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 26 crore on CDEL for alleged violation of securities laws. The regulator also directed CDEL to initiate steps to recover dues of Rs 3,535 crore - the amount diverted from seven subsidiaries of CDEL to Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates (MACEL).
B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities said as this is the last full-year Budget before the Union Election in 2024, it is expected to be growth-oriented.
The primary focus of the Budget is likely to be on job creation and investment-driven growth. The real estate sector may get a boost with some announcements to expand the current income tax benefit for housing, Gopkumar said.
Measures to stimulate rural spending and infrastructure development would be the highlight in the Budget. Any roadmap to build and bolster the entrepreneurship culture can promote self-reliance and go a long way in employment generation.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her final Union Budget on 1 February 2023, before the general elections scheduled to be in 2024. This Budget 2023 is being projected as a differential Budget, being the first post-pandemic Budget and also the last full-year budget ahead of the aforesaid Lok Sabha elections. While tax collections have been robust this financial year to cushion revenues and projections, the forthcoming Budget in its proclamations, will also have to take into consideration the significant challenges predicted for the Indian economy, due to global economic downturns, emergence of fears of global recession, and geo-political concerns like the Russia – Ukraine crisis.
Experts expect higher infra spending, the budget to enhance the disposable income of middle-class households, and list what the key priorities should be for the government in the upcoming budget.Budget 2023 may see India stepping up on capex with a major thrust on Gati Shakti and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) targets and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) targets. Nirmala Sitharaman’s last full Budget before elections, may also have dedicated
Read all the Latest Business News here