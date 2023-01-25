Expectations ranging from change in income tax slabs, GST rates on various services to demands of more funds from various sectors of the economy, have captured the newsroom conversations.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her final Union Budget on 1 February 2023, before the general elections scheduled to be in 2024. This Budget 2023 is being projected as a differential Budget, being the first post-pandemic Budget and also the last full-year budget ahead of the aforesaid Lok Sabha elections. While tax collections have been robust this financial year to cushion revenues and projections, the forthcoming Budget in its proclamations, will also have to take into consideration the significant challenges predicted for the Indian economy, due to global economic downturns, emergence of fears of global recession, and geo-political concerns like the Russia – Ukraine crisis.

Experts expect higher infra spending, the budget to enhance the disposable income of middle-class households, and list what the key priorities should be for the government in the upcoming budget.Budget 2023 may see India stepping up on capex with a major thrust on Gati Shakti and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) targets and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) targets. Nirmala Sitharaman’s last full Budget before elections, may also have dedicated

Read all the Latest Business News here