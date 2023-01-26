Budget Expectations 2023: What Taxpayers are Expecting From FM Sitharaman?

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 09:41 IST
New Delhi, India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 (Wednesday) will the Union Budget 2023-24, which will be her fifth one. The Budget 2023 will be announced at a time when the Indian economy has started witnessing some green shoots, while the global economy is facing uncertainty. Various sectors are expecting the government to present the Budget to push GDP growth, including incentives. Read More
Ahead of the 74th Republic Day, the Indian Government conferred the Padma awards to several distinguished people. Noted industrialist Kumara Mangalam Birla, novelist S L Bhyrappa, Sudha Murthy are among nine people awarded Padma Bhushan.
According to Suren Goyal, Partner, RPS Group the government should step up and take proactive steps to reduce lending rates. If directly reducing the rates is not feasible then it should at least try other means such as offering incentives to first-time home buyers and rendering more lucrative deductions in income tax returns.
IBM Corp on Wednesday announced 3,900 layoffs as part of some asset divestments and missed its annual cash target, dampening cheer around beating revenue expectations in the fourth quarter.
Priya Ranjan Panigrahy, CEO and Founder of CEPTES Software, said: “Digital India Program is a great initiative for companies like start-ups, SaaS-based and new-age companies. We are creating the SMB booster program in the cloud space which enables small businesses to get into the digital transformation very quickly without much hassle, which can take care of sales, service, and marketing automation and also connect to finance operations like automatic e-invoice and automatic billing solutions can be done."
- The budget will be focusing on measures that support growth and innovation in the software and SaaS industry.
- Support for the development and adoption of new technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things.
- Technology Clusters in tier 1 cities in India; while there are IT talents every corner in India they are forced to move to tier 1 cities. As a result, big cities are enduring infrastructure issues. Govt. must come-up with a special budget for booming IT infrastructure in tier 2, or Tier 3 cities as well to take-off the load from big cities.
- Measures to address the skills gap in the IT industry and support for training and upskilling of workers.
- Tax incentives for companies that invest in research and development.
“The year ahead could well be the point of inflexion for India. As the world veers precariously on the border of a depression and China’s global growth engine takes a breather, Indian growth rate seems relatively less affected. This can indeed give us the momentum to pull ahead in the world stakes. The budget should hence focus on supporting growth and stability, instead of conservative incrementalism. As we pull ahead and reach for the 10 trillion dollar GDP, there is no time to loose in addressing the social inequalities," said Sanjay Sharma, MD and CEO, Aye Finance.
To fund his ambitious capex plans and repay a part of the debt pile, billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship company Adani Enterprises is launching its follow-on public offering or FPO this Friday.
At Rs 20,000 crore, Adani Enterprises FPO would be the largest ever in the history of India.
Indian stock markets, the BSE (formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), will remain closed for trading on account of Republic Day on January 26. READ MORE
The existing tax slabs for an individual are - no tax for income up to Rs 2.5 lakh, 5 per cent for Rs 2,50,000-5,00,000; 20 per cent for 5,00,000-10,00,000 and 30 per cent for income of Rs 10 lakh plus. Experts are of the view that Sitharaman may increase the starting limit for 30 per cent tax bracket from 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. It is also speculated that the government may change the slab rates under the Concessional Tax Regime (CTR) that was introduced in Budget 2020. While income up to Rs 5 lakh could be exempted from tax, lowest tax rate can be fixed at 7.5 per cent instead of existing 5 per cent - it is being speculated.
The Union Budget 2023-24 will be delivered in paperless form, like the previous two Budgets, the finance ministry has said. The Budget 2023 documents will be available on Union Budget Mobile App.
The Budget 2023 preparations are in the final stages, and the Halwa ceremony to mark the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Union Budget 2023-24, will be held today (Thursday, January 26) in the presence of Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget Press situated inside North Block.
