Budget Expectations 2023: What Taxpayers are Expecting From FM Sitharaman?

Priya Ranjan Panigrahy, CEO and Founder of CEPTES Software, said: “Digital India Program is a great initiative for companies like start-ups, SaaS-based and new-age companies. We are creating the SMB booster program in the cloud space which enables small businesses to get into the digital transformation very quickly without much hassle, which can take care of sales, service, and marketing automation and also connect to finance operations like automatic e-invoice and automatic billing solutions can be done."

- The budget will be focusing on measures that support growth and innovation in the software and SaaS industry.

- Support for the development and adoption of new technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things.

- Technology Clusters in tier 1 cities in India; while there are IT talents every corner in India they are forced to move to tier 1 cities. As a result, big cities are enduring infrastructure issues. Govt. must come-up with a special budget for booming IT infrastructure in tier 2, or Tier 3 cities as well to take-off the load from big cities.

- Measures to address the skills gap in the IT industry and support for training and upskilling of workers.

- Tax incentives for companies that invest in research and development.