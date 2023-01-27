Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 10:15 IST
New Delhi, India
Among the expectations that senior citizens have from the government are increase in basic exemption limit and Section 80C limit of Rs 1.5 lakh, easier capital gains tax structure, and deductions for OPD expenses.
Senior citizens expect the government to make pension income, at least the principal of it, tax-free.
The Pakistani rupee fell 9.6% against the dollar on Thursday, central bank data showed - the biggest one-day drop in over two decades - in a slump that may persuade the International Monetary Fund to resume lending to the country.
Shares of Indian Tata Motors Ltd rose as much as 6% on Monday after the carmaker reported its first quarterly profit in two years on the back of strong demand and as its luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), turned profitable.
We hope that the upcoming Budget 2023 will provide incentive or subsidy programs for producers or exports who meet such requirements, for example, those who implement technologies that lower the consumption of water during cotton processing or lower use of harmful pesticides during farming.
Within Budget 2023, we also hope to see further government support and funding for initiatives that encourage farmer education on quality seeds, healthier pest control methods and progressive agricultural practices.
We look forward to working closely with the government and other industry stakeholders to educate farmers on better farming practices, in order to boost cotton yield, and to expand the global market share for Indian textiles.
-Sumeet Mittal, Head of Cotton, India, Louis Dreyfus Company
The domestic markets edged lower on Friday, after over a per cent decline on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 238 points, or 0.4 per cent, to hover around 59,967 levels in early deals. READ MORE
Today, also marks the first trading day for the F&O February series. And also, a landmark day for Indian equity markets, with all the listed stocks entering the T+1 (trading plus one day) settlement cycle.
Earnings Today: Aarti Drugs, AIA Engineering, Bajaj Finance, Godfrey Phillips, Ramco Industries, Responsive Industries, TajGVK Hotels, Vedanta and Vimta Labs are few of the notable companies scheduled to announce December quarter results today.
There could be sops that will benefit a larger section of the middle class in Budget 2023. Buoyed by the recent statement of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman that she too belongs to the middle class and understand the pressures faced by them, experts feel that the last full Union Budget could help the segment as it deals with price rise and job cuts.
The minister gave the assurance that the government can do more for the middle class as its population is growing and it has become sizeable now.
“I quite recognise their problems. The government has done a lot for them and continue doing the same," she said without making any commitment.
Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will present the Budget 2023 on February 01. The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to start from January 31 till April 6 with a recess in between. The session will start with an address by the President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament.
Ahead of the national elections in 2024, the last full budget of the government is likely to boost welfare spending with a focus on rural and infra capex, according to a report by Swiss brokerage UBS. However, it may pencil in for a lower fiscal gap at 5.8 per cent next fiscal, given the likely reduction in subsidies, even though nominal GDP growth is likely to fall by a third to 10.5 per cent, it added.
The government is likely to miss the medium-term fiscal roadmap of bringing down the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent by FY26, given the overall domestic and global slowdown, as per the report.
The nation is bound for hustings mid-next 2024, which will have its sway on the budget, the report said, adding the government is expected to support growth by boosting welfare spending, albeit within fiscal boundaries, which will also help it manage macro stability risks amid the rising global uncertainty.
Bringing down the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by FY26 looks ambitious, UBS India economist Tanvee Gupta-Jain said in a note on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, India Ratings and Research said that the FY24 budget is expected to continue with social sector spending.
Finance Minister will focus on making consumption demand resilient, boosting infrastructure and manufacturing capex, skill development and increasing productivity, fiscal consolidation and climate change in the last budget of this government, the agency said.
It added that the recently announced measure on the free food grains front under the National Food Security Act for 813.5 million poor from January 01, 2023 to December 31, 2023 is a step in the same direction.
Spending power of the lower- or middle-income class has been ‘eroded significantly’ due to higher inflation and negligible or negative real wage growth over the past few years, it said, adding some relief on the income tax front in the FY24 budget will go a long way in alleviating their pain and can provide the much-needed thrust to the consumption demand.
Read all the Latest Business News here