Budget Expectations 2023: Senior Citizens Expect Tax-Free Pension Income, Tax Deductions For OPD Expenses

Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Different sectors are expecting the Budget to push GDP growth, announce tax incentives, change in income tax slabs and so on.

budget 2023, budget 2023 date

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 10:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2023 10:02 IST

Budget 2023 Expectations: Allow Tax Deductions on Medical Expenses

Among the expectations that senior citizens have from the government are increase in basic exemption limit and Section 80C limit of Rs 1.5 lakh, easier capital gains tax structure, and deductions for OPD expenses.

Jan 27, 2023 09:58 IST

Pre-Budget Expectations 2023 Live Updates: Seniors Want Pension Income to Be Tax-Free

Senior citizens expect the government to make pension income, at least the principal of it, tax-free.

Jan 27, 2023 09:54 IST

Business News Live Updates: Pakistani Rupee Plummets 9.6% as Markets Adjust to Removal of Unofficial Controls

The Pakistani rupee fell 9.6% against the dollar on Thursday, central bank data showed - the biggest one-day drop in over two decades - in a slump that may persuade the International Monetary Fund to resume lending to the country.

Jan 27, 2023 09:35 IST

Business News Live Updates: Adani Enterprises FPO to Open Today

Adani Enterprises’ Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) will open for subscription on Friday. The price band for the FPO is Rs 3,112-3,276 a share. The company on Wednesday raised close to Rs 6,000 crore from over 30 institutional investors, including prominent names such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Al Mehwar Investments, Citigroup Global, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, LIC, HDFC Life Insurance, and SBI Pension Fund.
Jan 27, 2023 09:33 IST

Business News Live Updates: Tata Motors Rallies 6%

Shares of Indian Tata Motors Ltd rose as much as 6% on Monday after the carmaker reported its first quarterly profit in two years on the back of strong demand and as its luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), turned profitable.

Jan 27, 2023 09:31 IST

Pre-Budget Expectations 2023 Live Updates: What the Textile Industry Wants From FM Sitharaman?

We hope that the upcoming Budget 2023 will provide incentive or subsidy programs for producers or exports who meet such requirements, for example, those who implement technologies that lower the consumption of water during cotton processing or lower use of harmful pesticides during farming.

Within Budget 2023, we also hope to see further government support and funding for initiatives that encourage farmer education on quality seeds, healthier pest control methods and progressive agricultural practices.

We look forward to working closely with the government and other industry stakeholders to educate farmers on better farming practices, in order to boost cotton yield, and to expand the global market share for Indian textiles.

-Sumeet Mittal, Head of Cotton, India, Louis Dreyfus Company

Jan 27, 2023 09:26 IST

Business News Live Updates: Sensex Drops 200pts; Nifty50 Slides Below 17,800; Tata Motors Jumps 5%

The domestic markets edged lower on Friday, after over a per cent decline on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 238 points, or 0.4 per cent, to hover around 59,967 levels in early deals. READ MORE

Jan 27, 2023 09:01 IST

Business News Live Updates: T+1 Settlement Cycle Starts Today

Today, also marks the first trading day for the F&O February series. And also, a landmark day for Indian equity markets, with all the listed stocks entering the T+1 (trading plus one day) settlement cycle.

Jan 27, 2023 08:49 IST

Business News Live Updates: December Quarter Earnings Today

Earnings Today: Aarti Drugs, AIA Engineering, Bajaj Finance, Godfrey Phillips, Ramco Industries, Responsive Industries, TajGVK Hotels, Vedanta and Vimta Labs are few of the notable companies scheduled to announce December quarter results today.

Jan 27, 2023 08:47 IST

Budget 2023 Expectations: Is FM Sitharaman Considering Standard Deduction Hike, Section 80C Limit Raise?

There could be sops that will benefit a larger section of the middle class in Budget 2023. Buoyed by the recent statement of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman that she too belongs to the middle class and understand the pressures faced by them, experts feel that the last full Union Budget could help the segment as it deals with price rise and job cuts.

The minister gave the assurance that the government can do more for the middle class as its population is growing and it has become sizeable now.

“I quite recognise their problems. The government has done a lot for them and continue doing the same," she said without making any commitment.

Besides tinkering with exemption limit and standard deduction, the finance ministry is also looking at the possibility of increasing limit under 80C which includes investment in life insurance, FD, bonds, housing and PPF, among others.

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will present the Budget 2023 on February 01. The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to start from January 31 till April 6 with a recess in between. The session will start with an address by the President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Ahead of the national elections in 2024, the last full budget of the government is likely to boost welfare spending with a focus on rural and infra capex, according to a report by Swiss brokerage UBS. However, it may pencil in for a lower fiscal gap at 5.8 per cent next fiscal, given the likely reduction in subsidies, even though nominal GDP growth is likely to fall by a third to 10.5 per cent, it added.

The government is likely to miss the medium-term fiscal roadmap of bringing down the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent by FY26, given the overall domestic and global slowdown, as per the report.

The nation is bound for hustings mid-next 2024, which will have its sway on the budget, the report said, adding the government is expected to support growth by boosting welfare spending, albeit within fiscal boundaries, which will also help it manage macro stability risks amid the rising global uncertainty.

Bringing down the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by FY26 looks ambitious, UBS India economist Tanvee Gupta-Jain said in a note on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India Ratings and Research said that the FY24 budget is expected to continue with social sector spending.

Finance Minister will focus on making consumption demand resilient, boosting infrastructure and manufacturing capex, skill development and increasing productivity, fiscal consolidation and climate change in the last budget of this government, the agency said.

It added that the recently announced measure on the free food grains front under the National Food Security Act for 813.5 million poor from January 01, 2023 to December 31, 2023 is a step in the same direction.

Spending power of the lower- or middle-income class has been ‘eroded significantly’ due to higher inflation and negligible or negative real wage growth over the past few years, it said, adding some relief on the income tax front in the FY24 budget will go a long way in alleviating their pain and can provide the much-needed thrust to the consumption demand.

