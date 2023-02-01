Home / Business / Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Budget Today, Will Tax Slabs Change?
Budget 2023 LIVE News Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, February 1, will present the Union Budget 2023-24.

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 07:10 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE News Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, February 1, will present the Union Budget 2023-24, which is her fifth and the current government’s last full Budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on Tuesday and the first part will conclude on 13 February. Read More

Feb 01, 2023 07:10 IST

Budget 2023 Expectations Highlights: What are Startups Expecting?

“For the startups, the winters came in early. The equity funding dried up, forcing startups to look at cutting costs, to extend their runway… The slew of supporting packages introduced by the government to help startups post-Covid recovery should continue." — Ratish Pandey, founder of Ethique Advisory.

Feb 01, 2023 07:08 IST

Union Budget 2023 Highlights: Startup Expectations

Startups, which have seen financial stress in the year 2022 and layoffs, expect the government to continue support packages, which are already in place, for another year to support the new-age businesses.

Feb 01, 2023 07:07 IST

Economic Survey 2022-23: Annual Rate of Inflation Below 6%

According to the Economic Survey, the rise in consumer prices has slowed considerably. The annual rate of inflation is below 6 per cent and wholesale prices are rising at a rate below 5 per cent.

Feb 01, 2023 07:06 IST

Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Economic Survey Highlights

A day ahead of the Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament. According to the Survey, India’s economic growth for the next financial year 2023-24 is pegged at 6-6.8 per cent with a baseline real GDP growth of 6.5 per cent. READ MORE

Feb 01, 2023 07:03 IST

Budget 2023 Real Estate Sector Expectations: Policies Should be Relaxed, Scope Widened for Stuck Projects

“The government should put aside more funds under the stress fund SWAMIH. Policies should be relaxed, or scope of policy should be widened so that stuck projects can be completed. Subsidy under the credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) has been a big saving and motivation and should be continued to achieve the ‘Housing for All’ mission." — Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India).

Feb 01, 2023 07:02 IST

2023 Budget Expectations Highlights: Real Estate Sector

The real estate sector expects increasing the tax rebate on home mortgage interest from Rs 2 lakh to at least Rs 3 lakh, and a separate deductions for principal repayments.

 

Feb 01, 2023 06:59 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: What is the Capital Budget?

Government capital payments and receipts are included in the capital budget. The majority of the government’s capital receipts come from loans from the public, other governments, and the RBI.
The development of machinery, equipment, buildings, healthcare facilities, educational facilities, etc. is referred to as capital expenditure.
When the government’s entire spending exceeds its total receipts, a fiscal deficit results.

Feb 01, 2023 06:59 IST

Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: What is the Revenue Budget?

The government’s revenue budget reflects both its revenue inflows and expenditures. Tax income and non-tax revenue are the two types of revenue receipts.
Revenue expenditures are the costs associated with maintaining the government’s operations and providing residents with a range of services. The government runs a revenue deficit if revenue outlays outpace revenue inflows.

Feb 01, 2023 06:57 IST

Union Budget 2023: What are Two Categories of the Union Budget?

Revenue Budget and Capital Budget are two categories for the Union Budget.

Feb 01, 2023 06:56 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE: Your Simplest Guide to Understanding What the Union Budget Is

The Union Budget of a year, commonly known as the annual financial statement, is a declaration of the estimated receipts and expenditures of the government for that specific year, as per Article 112 of the Indian Constitution. READ MORE

Feb 01, 2023 06:56 IST

Confederation Of All India Traders To Screen Budget 2023 Speech In Khan Market

The association of Khan Market, with the cooperation of Sanjeev Mehra, President of Khan Market Traders Association, will screen the Union Budget 2023 in the market. A large LED screen will be installed for the budget speech, said the Confederation of All India Traders National General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal.

Feb 01, 2023 06:55 IST

Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: How India's Income Tax Slabs Differ From Other Countries | Read

The common man expects a change in tax slabs and some tax waivers for the coming year. Let’s know more about the Indian tax regime. India follows a progressive tax slab for individual taxpayers. There are varied factors through which the Indian tax slabs are decided. READ MORE

 

Feb 01, 2023 06:53 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE: Who Prepares Union Budget?

The Union ministry of finance is responsible for preparing the budget for the country. Budget Division under the department of economic affairs within the ministry is the nodal body to make the budget document. It is presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

 

Feb 01, 2023 06:51 IST

Economic Survey Pegs FY24 GDP Growth at 6-6.8%: What Does It Mean?

In comparison to the predicted 7% growth in the current fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023) and the 8.7% growth in the prior year, India’s GDP is expected to expand by 6.5% in 2023–2024. READ MORE

Feb 01, 2023 06:51 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Where Can You Find Budget Documents?

The budget documents are available on the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ and web portal (www[dot]indiabudget[dot]gov[dot]in).

Feb 01, 2023 06:49 IST

2023 Budget LIVE Updates: What are the Key Documents Presented?

There are 14 key documents which are tabled in the parliament during the Budget presentation process. Some of these are:

  • Annual Finance Statement (AFS)
  • Demand for Grants (DG)
  • Finance Bill
Feb 01, 2023 06:47 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: What is the Indian Union Budget? Recap

Under Article 112 of the Indian Constitution, a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India has to be laid before Parliament in respect of every financial year which runs from April 1 to March 31. Known as Budget, the Annual Financial Statement is the main document, commonly referred to as the Budget Statement.

Feb 01, 2023 06:46 IST

Will Budget 2023 Woo Homebuyers With Relief On Home Loan Rates?

Ramani Sastri, Chairman and MD, Sterling Developers, said, “This year, the demands go beyond the usual expectation of single-window clearance and industry status. There is an express need for more tax sops for homebuyers as well as investors. Government should raise the deduction limit for interest payment on home loans from the existing Rs 2 lakh a year to Rs 5 lakh which will add momentum to housing demand, particularly in the affordable segment."

Feb 01, 2023 06:45 IST

Union Budget 2023: What is the Economic Survey?

An annual document, like the Union Budget, the Economic Survey is prepared by the Union Ministry of Finance. The Department of Economic Affairs, under the ministry, prepares the survey.

Feb 01, 2023 06:45 IST

Budget 2023 Highlights: What Does the E-commerce Sector Expect?

The e-commerce sector expects the Budget 2023 to focus on infrastructure to enable lower logistics costs and quicker movement of goods, apart from taxation benefits.

Feb 01, 2023 06:43 IST

Budget 2023 Expectations Highlights: Individuals Expecting Raising of Tax Exemption or Rebate Limit

Individuals expect income tax relaxation in the Budget 2023. There is an expectation that the government might give relief to individual taxpayers by raising tax exemption or rebate limits. There are also demands of raising the deductions limit under Section 80C in the Union Budget 2023-23, compared with Rs 1.5 lakh currently.

Feb 01, 2023 06:41 IST

The Picture of Health: Modi Govt’s Med Expenditure Up, Common Man’s Down, Shows Economic Survey | Read

The share of government’s expenditure on health has increased by more than 10% in the past five years till financial year 2019, the economic survey released on Tuesday said. READ MORE

Feb 01, 2023 06:41 IST

Economic Survey 2022-23: Real GDP Growth Expected to Grow 6-6.8%

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, India’s real GDP growth is expected to grow at 6-6.8 per cent during the next financial year 2023-24. It added that on a baseline scenario, the country’s economy is likely to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24, compared with 7 per cent in the current financial year 2022-23, 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. “The Indian economy is well placed to grow faster in the coming decade."

Feb 01, 2023 06:40 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE News Updates: More Home Loan Tax Initiatives Expected

There are expectations around an increase in tax exemptions on home loan principal and interest payments in this year’s budget.

Feb 01, 2023 06:39 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: What Income Tax Announcements are Expected

This year, analysts are expecting an increase in the income tax exemption limit, apart from higher deduction limits. READ MORE

Feb 01, 2023 06:38 IST

Budget 2023 Expectations: Fintech Startups Optimistic

“Fintech startups remain optimistic about the Budget 2023 with the hope that it will further accelerate the growth trajectory of the fintech industry through the reduction of the financial burden on startups." — Sumit Chhazed, CEO and co-founder of digital commerce platform and two-wheeler financer OTO

Feb 01, 2023 06:36 IST

Budget 2023 Expectations Highlights: Budget Expected to Ease Financial Burden for Fintech Startups

Brijesh Samantaray, co-founder of Propelld, said, “Fintech is no longer considered a trend. The industry has now become one of the fastest-growing segments in technology and transformed the way how financial services are fostered. The Budget 2023 is expected to ease financial burden for start-ups in fintech industry. The government should implement policies that would promote collaboration between banks and loan providers to assist customers in getting loans in an accessible manner whether for personal or business purposes."

Feb 01, 2023 06:34 IST

2023 Budget Highlights: Fintech Sector Expectations

In the Budget 2023, the fintech industry expects the government to introduce regulatory changes that would create an easy line of access for start-ups and MSMEs to secure credit from online lending players.

(Image: News18)
Feb 01, 2023 06:32 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE News Updates: Last Full Budget before 2024 Polls

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today will present the Union Budget 2022-23, which is the last full Budget before the country goes for general polls in 2024.

(Image: News18)
Feb 01, 2023 06:22 IST

Budget 2023 Live: Focus on Electric Vehicles And Alternate Fuels

As India recently leapfrogged Japan to become the world’s third-largest automotive market in terms of sales and reached the mark of 1 million Electric vehicles being registered in 2022, the automotive industry is privy to unparalleled growth and transformation, with EV penetration across vehicle categories expected to further improve exponentially. The Government has implemented Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II, 2019) to encourage the adoption of EVs through subsidies (with a budget of Rs 10,000 crores).

Feb 01, 2023 06:16 IST

Budget 2023: Boost to manufacturing sector

With India positioning itself as an alternative to China in the global supply chain, manufacturers willing to set up factories in the country expect more financial benefits from the government. Strategies can be finetuned to provide a push to manufacturing activities and employment generation through deepening and widening of output-linked benefits, Yes Bank analysts said.
Feb 01, 2023 06:14 IST

Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP Forms Committee to Take Info on Budget Benefits to People Across Country

Ahead of the central government introducing its last complete budget tomorrow, BJP high command has formed a committee to take the benefits of the budget among the public and take their feedback.
Feb 01, 2023 06:12 IST

Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Union Cabinet meeting to be held

Union Cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow before the commencement of Budget proceedings in the Parliament
Feb 01, 2023 06:10 IST

Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Industry bodies hopeful of Indirect Tax rationalisation

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, industry bodies and the corporate sector expect more tax reforms, especially rationalisation of indirect taxes.
Feb 01, 2023 06:06 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: What Is Union Budget? Who Prepares It? All FAQs Answered

India will see the revealing of its annual budget tomorrow with hopes of new initiatives for the overall growth of the country. Different sectors of the economy and the common people will eagerly wait to see if their wishlist finds a mention in the Budget 2023 speech of FM Nirmala Sitharaman. READ HERE

Feb 01, 2023 06:02 IST

Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Budget likely to focus on increasing number of medical colleges, PMJAY coverage

In the upcoming Union Budget 2023-24, the focus is expected to be on increasing the number of nursing and medical colleges, introducing HPV vaccine in the National Immunisation Program and enhancement of Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) coverage, news agency PTI reported citing sources.
Feb 01, 2023 06:00 IST

Budget 2023: What Are Section 80C, 80D of Income Tax Act?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday, February 1. The anticipation of relief in personal taxation is inevitable. The Income-Tax Act, 1961 provides numerous deductions for individuals. However, the current limits of these deductions are quite low compared to the increased cost of living over the years. As of now, 80C and 80D are the two significant sections in the Income Tax Act that help taxpayers save some tax. KNOW MORE
Feb 01, 2023 05:59 IST

Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Budget 2023 Today; Here's Who Expects What

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, February 1, is going to present the Union Budget 2022-23, which is the last full Budget before the country goes for general polls in 2024. Sitharaman’s Budget Speech, which is going to be her fifth one, will be keenly watched even as individuals and various sectors expect favourable measures. Here are Budget expectations from various sectors. READ MORE
Feb 01, 2023 05:56 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Here Are 5 Expected Income Tax Announcements

The Union Budget 2023-24 is going to be presented on Wednesday, February 1, and people are waiting to get to know the announcements on the income tax rates and slabs. Currently, analysts are expecting an increase in the income tax exemption limit, apart from higher deduction limits. READ HERE
Feb 01, 2023 05:54 IST

Budget 2023: Big Announcement on Crypto Expected Today?

The Economic Survey document for 2022-23 said cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic cashflows to them and the latest collapse of the crypto exchange FTX exposes the vulnerabilities in such investments. "The recent collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and the ensuing sell-off in the crypto markets have placed a spotlight on the vulnerabilities in the crypto ecosystem," the survey said.
Feb 01, 2023 05:52 IST

Budget 2023: GST Collections In January At Rs 1.56 Lakh Crore; 2nd-Highest Ever

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, the gross GST collection for January 2023 were announced. The collection stood at Rs 1.56 lakh crore, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. This is the second-highest-ever mop-up next only to the collection reported in April 2022, indicating an uptick in economic activity and increased tax compliance. READ HERE

Feb 01, 2023 05:49 IST

Budget 2023 Live: Fastest Growing Economy

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget will be presented in the backdrop of the major advanced world economies being crippled by a downturn. However, as the Economic Survey points out, "Agencies worldwide continue to project India as the fastest-growing major economy at 6.5-7.0 per cent in FY23. These optimistic growth forecasts stem in part from the resilience of the Indian economy seen in the rebound of private consumption seamlessly replacing the export stimuli as the leading driver of growth. The uptick in private consumption has also given a boost to production activity resulting in an increase in capacity utilisation across sectors."
Feb 01, 2023 05:48 IST

Union Budget 2023: A look at key highlights of the Economic Survey 2023

The Economic Survey document of the Ministry of Finance is prepared under the administration of the Chief Economic Advisor. It holds key insights into India's macroeconomic landscape and government policies and also reforms that can be ushered in. READ HERE
Feb 01, 2023 05:42 IST

Budget 2023: Union Cabinet meet to be held before Parliament proceedings

A meeting of the Union Cabinet will take place in the morning to approve the Union Budget 2023-24. After getting the nod from the Cabinet, Sitharaman will present the Budget in Parliament.

The Parliament will re-convene on 12 March for the second part of the Budget Session that will conclude on 6 April.

The Budget Speech will start at 11 am. There are expectations from the Budget 2023 to envisage measures to boost various sectors of the economy, apart from income tax relief for individuals.

The Union Budget is a key government document as it outlines the policy structure of the country and aims to fulfill the aspirations of people with various welfare initiatives. It reveals the projected receivables and payables of the government during a financial year, under capital budget and revenue budget.

Policymakers and the industry will also take a look at the fiscal impact of the Budget on the economy and the budgeted disinvestment target for the financial year 2023-24. Last year, the government had targed a total disinvestment of Rs 65,000 crore for the current financial year 2022-23. Out of this, the government has so far raised around Rs 31,000 crore from divesting its equities in the central public sector enterprises.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, January 31, also presented the report card of the Indian economy during the current financial year, the Economic Survey 2022-23. According to the Survey, India’s economic growth for the next financial year 2023-24 is pegged at 6-6.8 per cent with a baseline real GDP growth of 6.5 per cent. The country’s nominal economic growth is likely to grow at 11 per cent on a baseline scenario.

