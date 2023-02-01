Home » Business » Budget to Help India Stay A Star, Say BJP MPs; Doesn’t Shine Light on Unemployment, Inflation, Says Oppn

Budget to Help India Stay A Star, Say BJP MPs; Doesn’t Shine Light on Unemployment, Inflation, Says Oppn

While the FM made the announcement related to personal tax, the treasury benches erupted shouting ‘Modi, Modi’. A few Opposition MPs laughed when the FM announced ‘Shree Anna’ as the name for millets

Advertisement

By: Pragya Kaushika

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 18:41 IST

New Delhi, India

FM Nirmala Sitharaman with ministers of state, officials outside the Finance Ministry, ahead of the Budget presentation on Wednesday. (PTI)
FM Nirmala Sitharaman with ministers of state, officials outside the Finance Ministry, ahead of the Budget presentation on Wednesday. (PTI)

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members of parliament hailed the budget as pro-middle class and progressive, the Union budget presented on Wednesday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman elicited mixed response from the Opposition.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, said while he is yet to go through the budget in detail, there was nothing on unemployment and inflation.

ALSO READ | Budgeting for Infra: After Defence, Road & Railway Ministries Bag Highest Allocations from FM

“While there were many things in the budget, it did not say anything on unemployment and inflation," said Tharoor. When asked about his views on announcement regarding tourism in the budget, he said, “It is a good thing and there should be focus on tourism, but I don’t think what the government did was enough in the budget. There are many things that could have been done."

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Jayant Sinha, former finance minister, gave 10 on 10 to the union budget. “This is a budget that ensures that India remains the star of economies even as many economies stumbled. There is an impetus on green growth and push to cooperative sectors and whatever the Opposition says is incorrect. This budget is well planned," he added.

ALSO READ | FM’s ‘Track Record’: At Rs 2.40 Lakh Crore, Budget 2023 Has Highest Ever Capital Outlay for Railways

Kailash Choudhary, MoS agriculture, said it is a budget that has touched lives of every segment and sector. “There is talk of natural farming and organic farming. ICAR budget had been increased. We are happy that millets have been recounted as Shree Anna," said Choudhary.

Advertisement

On the Opposition’s allegations of MNREGA not getting prominence, Chaudhary said, “The Opposition can say anything, their allegations are baseless," added the minister.

ALSO READ | Budget 2023 News Updates HERE

DRAMA IN THE HOUSE

Advertisement

The Opposition kept commenting on the announcements during the FM’s address. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury got up from his seat several times while the FM was delivering the budget speech. Dayanidhi Maran of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) could be heard calling it “a budget of acronyms".

At one time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Parliament, a few of the parliamentarians of the party came with him, shouting ‘Bharat Jodo’ slogan.

ALSO READ | Income Tax Slab in Budget 2023 Updates HERE

While the FM made the announcement related to personal tax, the treasury benches erupted shouting ‘Modi, Modi’.

A few Opposition MPs laughed when the FM announced ‘Shree Anna’ as the name for millets, while treasury benches appreciated the respect that the address accorded to India’s attempt to make millets popular internationally.

Read all the Latest Business News and Budget Live Updates here

Follow us on

About the Author

Pragya KaushikaPragya Kaushika, Associate Editor at News18, reports on the BJP and RSS. She has...Read More

first published: February 01, 2023, 18:08 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 18:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Photo In Racy Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Bikinis

+14PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty's Bridal Lookbook Decoded: The Celebrity Bride's Wedding Looks Included Lehengas, Sarees And Pantsuits