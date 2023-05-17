Business Idea: How Mahogany Trees Can Make You A Millionaire

The idiom, money does not grow on trees, is something most of us are familiar with. However, money can certainly be earned by planting trees and this is what we are going to tell you about. Did you know that you could make a fortune by planting the saplings of the mahogany tree? The whole process takes some time but all good things take time to come.

The mahogany tree is a valuable one. Each component of mahogany, including the wood, seeds, leaves and flowers, can be sold on the market for a profit. Its wood is utilised to create musical instruments, idols, watercraft and decorative products. Making tonic medicines also involves using mahogany seeds and leaves. Diabetes, cancer, asthma, high blood pressure and other disorders are also treated using mahogany leaves, as per some reports. Additionally, some agricultural pesticides are also made from mahogany tree leaves. The soap, paint and varnish industries all use the oil extracted from mahogany leaves.

All of India’s plains, except the hilly regions, are suitable for mahogany growth. Farmers can plant them on their countryside lands.

Advertisement

Brown to crimson is the colour palette of the wood of mahogany, which is a timber plant. In 12 years, this plant matures into a full tree. Its timber costs between Rs 1,300 and 2,500 per cubic foot when sold. The cost is influenced by the wood’s colour and quality. A higher price is charged for wood that is red while brown-coloured wood is slightly less expensive. The mahogany plant may grow up to 60 to 80 feet tall and is densely grown by 12 years of age. One tree can produce up to 40 cubic feet of wood, according to experts. A mahogany tree is sold for about Rs 60,000 if timber is sold on average for Rs 1,500 per cubic foot.

Once every five years, mahogany trees produce seeds. One plant yields approximately 5 kg of seeds. The cost of seed is Rs 1,000 per kg, according to the market. You can sell seeds for Rs 10,000 for 12 years continuously.

One mahogany tree can produce an income of Rs 70,000 this way over the course of 12 years. 500 trees can be planted in a field by a farmer, and after 12 years, he can sell them for Rs 3 crore. Over these 12 years, a farmer generates a distinct income from his farmland by engaging in integrated farming. Integrated farming is the practice of simultaneously planting two or more crops in a field.

According to Senior agricultural scientist Dr Mayank Rai, the roots of the mahogany tree are not very deep and hence there is a chance of the tree falling off if planted in hilly areas. One should not plant mahogany in waterlogged and stony soil either. Hot summer or extremely cold weather should be avoided while planting mahogany saplings.