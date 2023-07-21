Business Idea: How You Can Earn Up To Rs 10 Lakh Through Tomato Cultivation

Are you thinking of starting a business? If you are unable to figure out which business would be the right fit for you, then today we are giving you a great business idea. These days, the prices of every vegetable are skyrocketing. So, you can earn a lot of profit by farming and tomato cultivation could be a great option.

There is a huge demand for tomatoes everywhere, from cities to villages. Let us take a look at how to start tomato farming. Do you know tomatoes are cultivated on a large scale in India? Up to 800-1,200 quintals of tomatoes can be produced on one hectare of land.

Tomato cultivation is generally done twice a year. The first time to start tomato cultivation is between July and August, which runs until February or March, and the other time is between November and December, which runs until June and July. In tomato cultivation, the nursery is first prepared from seeds and within a month, the nursery plants become suitable for planting in the fields. About 15,000 plants can be planted on one hectare of land. About 2-3 months after the plants have been in the fields, they start bearing tomatoes.