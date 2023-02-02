Byju's Lays Off 1,000 Employees, 15% From Engineering Roles: Report

Edtech unicorn Byju’s is laying off over 1,000 employees, according to a Business Today report quoting people aware of the matter. Out of these, 15 per cent staff are in the engineering roles.

“Today morning, people were laid off in every tech team. Steep cuts happened in my team too. In total, 15 per cent of all engineering teams have been fired, over 1,000 employees," said the report quoting an employee working in the engineering team at Byju’s.

It also said all freshers have been fired by the company in the latest round of layoffs.

In June also, Byju’s had said it will lay off about 2,500 employees across departments to cut costs amid mounting losses. “To avoid redundancies and duplication of roles, and by leveraging technology better, around five percent of Byju’s 50,000-strong workforce is expected to be rationalised across product, content, media, and technology teams in a phased manner," said the company had said.

