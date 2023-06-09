Byju's Lenders Terms Lawsuit 'Meritless', 'An Effort To Avoid Complying With Obligations'

A group of lenders, who they say collectively own more than 85 per cent of Byju’s $1.2 billion term loan, termed the recent lawsuit by Byju’s “meritless". It comes after Byju’s earlier this week skipped paying $40 million in interest payments on the term loan it had raised in November 2021. The company instead filed a case against one of its lenders in the New York Supreme Court and also sought disqualification of the lender and called it “predatory".

“Byju’s’ meritless lawsuit against its term loan lenders is simply an effort to avoid complying with its obligations, including making contractually required payments," the lenders’ group said in a statement.