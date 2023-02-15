Cabinet approves strengthening the cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots. “Target to establish 2 lakh multipurpose PACS/ Dairy/ Fishery Cooperatives in the next 5 years," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

A Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) and viable dairy cooperatives will be established in each uncovered Panchayat/Village.

While talking about the scheme, Thakur stated that it will enable cooperative societies to setup and modernize necessary infrastructure .

“It will provide farmer members with requisite forward and backward linkages and enhance their income and will generate employment opportunities in rural area," he added.

The cabinet also approved centrally sponsored scheme- Vibrant Villages Programme for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26 with financial allocation of Rs 4,800 crores.

“It will lead to infrastructure development and livelihood opportunities in 4 states & 1 UT along the northern land border," said Thakur.

