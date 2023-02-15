Home » Business » Cabinet Approves Establishment of Agricultural Credit Societies; Know Details

Cabinet Approves Establishment of Agricultural Credit Societies; Know Details

Cabinet approves strengthening the cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 15:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Cabinet Approves Strengthening of Cooperative Movement in the Country (ANI)
Cabinet Approves Strengthening of Cooperative Movement in the Country (ANI)

Cabinet approves strengthening the cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots. “Target to establish 2 lakh multipurpose PACS/ Dairy/ Fishery Cooperatives in the next 5 years," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

The government has decided to establish two lakh multipurpose PACS/ Dairy/ Fishery Cooperatives in the next five years.

A Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) and viable dairy cooperatives will be established in each uncovered Panchayat/Village.

While talking about the scheme, Thakur stated that it will enable cooperative societies to setup and modernize necessary infrastructure .

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“It will provide farmer members with requisite forward and backward linkages and enhance their income and will generate employment opportunities in rural area," he added.

The cabinet also approved centrally sponsored scheme- Vibrant Villages Programme for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26 with financial allocation of Rs 4,800 crores.

“It will lead to infrastructure development and livelihood opportunities in 4 states & 1 UT along the northern land border," said Thakur.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: February 15, 2023, 15:37 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 15:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+9PHOTOS

Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Renew Wedding Vows In Dreamy Ceremony, Check Out The Couple's Pictures From Udaipur

+20PHOTOS

Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sunny Leone, Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About