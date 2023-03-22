Your Aadhaar card is connected to everything, including your bank accounts and PAN cards, making it an extremely important document for every Indian citizen. The Aadhaar identification is now a requirement for many government-sponsored programs. Because of this, this ID also has significance for non-resident Indians (NRIs).

Many NRIs, however, are unsure about their eligibility to register for an Aadhaar card. An NRI who has a current Indian passport is eligible to register for an Aadhaar card, according to information on the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website.

Visit the UIDAI Aadhaar’s FAQ section to get more information. Many of the frequently posed questions by NRIs about getting an Aadhaar Card have been answered. NRIs can apply for an Aadhaar card in a manner identical to that of resident Indian citizens.

How does an NRI apply for an Aadhaar card?

The step-by-step procedure for an NRI to register for an Aadhaar card has also been described by UIDAI.

Step 1: Visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra in your area.

Step 2: Be careful to bring your current Indian passport.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form with all the required information. Make sure the information you provide on the registration form corresponds to that in the passport.

Step 4: In the form, the candidate must include their email address.

Step 5: Next, request that the operator enlist you as an NRI.

Step 6: The NRI applicant must submit a declaration in addition to the Aadhaar card application. For NRIs, the declaration is slightly different, so read it attentively and complete it.

Step 7: Help the operator fill out every piece of information about you as an NRI.

Step 8: The assistant will scan your passport and enter it as identification in the application.

Step 9: To complete the biometric capture procedure, have your digits and eyes scanned.

Step 10: Carefully reviewing the application’s completed information is the most crucial step in the procedure. Obtain the acknowledgement paper, which includes the applicant’s 14-digit enrollment ID and a date and time stamp, after the application process is complete.

Within 3 to 4 days, your Aadhaar document will be processed. The generation of the card itself, however, might take a little longer. The Aadhaar card application status must be checked frequently by applicants. Those who unintentionally misplaced their 14-digit enrollment ID can get it back by using their registered cell number. The website also provides the opportunity to retrieve the details of your 14-digit enrollment ID.

NRI candidates must provide an Indian mobile number, as international mobile phones are not supported by the UIDAI. The UIDAI website states that a passport is acceptable evidence of address and birthdate. However, applicants may also present other legitimate papers from the list of documents that have been approved that is listed on the UIDAI website.

