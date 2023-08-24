Can You Change Trains And Use The Same General Ticket?

Rail travel is one of the most common modes of commutation all over the world. Be it in a general coach, AC or sleeper coach, there are thousands of passengers travelling by train in India daily. Statistical data shows that in 2020, Indian Railways carried 808.6 crore passengers, showing that it is very much the lifeline of the country. There is usually no prior reservation needed to travel in a general compartment, and one can just purchase a ticket from the station counter.

A lot of people use the same general ticket to hop onto a different train, before reaching their destination. There is, however, a guideline laid down by Indian Railways on how many times one can change trains and get into the general coach of another with the same ticket. These rules are not known by a large section of people. We are here to provide some clarity on it. Read on.