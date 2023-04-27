Trends :Mankind IPOForex Reserves7th Pay CommissionPetrol PricesCrude Oil
Home » Business » Can You Reclaim a Property That You Gifted Someone Earlier?

Can You Reclaim a Property That You Gifted Someone Earlier?

A donated property cannot be legally taken back if the giver, of his free will, gave the recipient his possessions, and the recipient accepted the gift.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 12:08 IST

Delhi, India

A person must have a gift deed made similarly to a sale deed to gift the property.
A person must have a gift deed made similarly to a sale deed to gift the property.

It is possible to gift someone an immovable asset like real estate property the way you gift someone any other present. Properties are generally gifted to family members, close relatives or close friends. It is important to keep in mind that the property has to be registered in your name before you can gift it to someone. Giving away the property means that the owner is willingly transferring it into the name of another person. He won’t take any money or other valuables from him in exchange. In such a scenario, a person must have a gift deed similar to a sale deed to gift the property. The very first prerequisite is that the property needs to be registered in the name of the person giving it away.

A donated property cannot be legally taken back if the giver, of his free will, gave the recipient his possessions, and the recipient accepted the gift. Under normal circumstances, this transaction cannot be cancelled once the property has been transferred to the new owner. But this can happen in some exceptional circumstances.

Advertisement

In Section 126, some special circumstances have been mentioned, in which the gift deed can be cancelled. For instance, you may be able to take back the property you gave as a gift if the intended use for it is not realised. The gift deed may be stopped or terminated by mutual agreement between the giver and the recipient, provided that both parties agree on this. Despite having signed a gift deed, if the property has not yet been transferred and the gifter later changes his mind, the gift deed may still be revoked at his discretion.

In addition, the person giving the property away should be in perfect mental health. If he is of unsound mind or the recipient of the gift has obtained the gift by duress, by fraud, then the deed can be declared invalid.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: April 27, 2023, 12:08 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 12:08 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Makes Jaws Drop In Figure-hugging Embellished Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh Give Glam Goals In Stylish Black Dresses, See Pics