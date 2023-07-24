Canara Bank Q1 Results: Profit Surges 75% To Rs 3,535 Crore

State-owned Canara Bank on Monday reported a 75 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 3,535 crore in the June quarter, helped by a decline in bad loans and growth in interest income. The Bengaluru-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 2,022 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 29,828 crore, from Rs 23,352 crore in the same period a year ago, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 25,004 crore over Rs 18,177 crore in June 2022.

The bank’s asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 5.15 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 6.98 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans declined to 1.57 per cent, as against 2.48 per cent in the year-ago period.

As a result, provision for bad loans came down to Rs 2,418 crore, as against Rs 2,673 crore allocated in the same quarter a year ago.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank increased to 16.24 per cent, as compared to 14.91 per cent at the end of June 2022.