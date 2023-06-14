Monsoon Knocking! How Car Insurance Add-On Covers Can Prove To Be A Lifesaver?

Monsoons can bring a lot of joy with the cool temperatures, but they also come with their fair share of challenges, especially when it comes to driving on wet and slippery roads. It’s during this season that the risk of accidents and damage to vehicles increases significantly. This is where car insurance add-on covers can prove to be a lifesaver. These additional covers can help you save thousands of rupees in the event of monsoon-related incidents.

Let’s take a look at five essential car insurance add-on covers that can protect you during the monsoon season:

Engine Protection Cover: During heavy downpours, the risk of water entering the engine compartment and causing damage is quite high. The engine is one of the most expensive components of a car, and repairing or replacing it can be extremely costly. An engine protection cover provides financial coverage against damage caused by water ingression, ensuring that you don’t have to bear the hefty expenses of engine repairs.

Roadside Assistance Cover: Monsoons often bring unpredictable weather conditions that can leave you stranded on the road due to various reasons such as a breakdown, flat tire, or battery failure. A roadside assistance cover offers services like towing, on-the-spot repairs, fuel delivery, and even arranging for alternative transportation. Having this cover can save you from the inconvenience and expenses of being stuck on the road during heavy rains.

Hydrostatic Lock Cover: Hydrostatic lock occurs when water enters the engine through the air intake and causes it to seize. This can happen when driving through waterlogged areas. Repairing an engine damaged by a hydrostatic lock can be financially draining. With a hydrostatic lock cover, it is said that the car’s engine is protected, and the insurance company could bear the expenses of repairing or replacing it.

Zero Depreciation Cover: During the monsoons, the risk of accidents and collisions increases due to slippery roads and reduced visibility. In case of an accident, a zero-depreciation cover ensures that the insurance company compensates you for the entire cost of repair or replacement of damaged car parts without factoring in depreciation. This cover can save you a significant amount of money that you would otherwise have to pay out of your pocket.