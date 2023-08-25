CBI Registers Case Against Visa Power And Its Chairman In Rs 1,964 Crore Bank Fraud Case

An FIR has been registered by CBI against Visa Power and its then chairman Vishambhar Saran in connection with an alleged bank fraud of Rs 1,964 crore. According to PTI, this move came after a complaint from Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of the members of an association of 14 lenders that have sanctioned term loans of Rs 1,964 crore. PNB, being the lead bank of the consortium, had sanctioned a loan of Rs 394 crore in the initial phase.

CBI alleged that Visa Power and accused officials, Saran and directors Vikas Agarwal and Subrato Trivedi, who are also mentioned in the FIR as accused approached the bank to seek loans to develop a coal-based thermal power project with a generation capacity of 1,200 MW in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

A statement in the FIR reads, “It has transpired that the accused persons in connivance and in furtherance of criminal conspiracy with each other have caused wrongful gain to themselves and wrongful loss to the banks to the tune of Rs 1,964 crore apart from interest dues from the date of NPA."