Centre Extends Rs 25,938-crore PLI Scheme For Automobile Sector Till FY28

The government has decided to extend the Rs 25,938-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector by another year. Meeting the industry demand, the decision to extend the deadline for production-linked incentives from 2022-23 to 2026-27 was taken on Tuesday. Now, it will be active until 2027-28.

Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries (MHI), while speaking at the Review of PLI-Auto Scheme said that apart from extending the deadline, the government has also decided to agree with the industry stakeholders to disburse the incentives on a quarterly basis, instead of an annual plan, as per the scheme earlier.

“There have been some requests from the industry including the extension of the deadline of the scheme by one year, quarterly disbursal of the incentives to the qualified companies, and thirdly, to add two more agencies for testing of the vehicles and components- the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC) in Chennai and National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Madhya Pradesh," Pandey added.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, incentives are valid for sales of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products (vehicles and components) manufactured in India from April 1, 2022, onwards for a period of five consecutive years.